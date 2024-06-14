McDonald's price hikes, IKEA's wage hikes, Walmart's big change, Costco's EVs: Retail news roundup

Walmart plans to use digital shelf labels at 2,300 of its stores by 2026, as it looks to cut back on the need for workers to manually change over 120,000 of its items. IKEA says it’s boosting wages to keep workers from quitting, upping its parental leave benefits, and even using AI to help it predict whether employees plan to quit. Plus, the former CEO of Yum Brands shares how he came up with the Cool Ranch Dorito flavor on a trip to a Texas supermarket in 1984.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the former chief executive of Starbucks, Howard Schultz, details the advice he got from Steve Jobs (which involved screaming) during one of Jobs’ widely known walks around the Apple Campus, and Starbucks jumps into the value wars with its own $5 bundle.