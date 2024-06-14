Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise
McDonald's price hikes, IKEA's wage hikes, Walmart's big change, Costco's EVs: Retail news roundup

Retail

McDonald's price hikes, IKEA's wage hikes, Walmart's big change, Costco's EVs: Retail news roundup

Plus, the creator of Cool Ranch Doritos on the chip's little life lesson

By
Francisco Velasquez
Walmart plans to use digital shelf labels at 2,300 of its stores by 2026, as it looks to cut back on the need for workers to manually change over 120,000 of its items. IKEA says it’s boosting wages to keep workers from quitting, upping its parental leave benefits, and even using AI to help it predict whether employees plan to quit. Plus, the former CEO of Yum Brands shares how he came up with the Cool Ranch Dorito flavor on a trip to a Texas supermarket in 1984.

Meanwhile, the former chief executive of Starbucks, Howard Schultz, details the advice he got from Steve Jobs (which involved screaming) during one of Jobs’ widely known walks around the Apple Campus, and Starbucks jumps into the value wars with its own $5 bundle.

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s price hikes, IKEA&#39;s wage hikes, Walmart&#39;s big change, Costco&#39;s EVs: Retail news roundup
Graphic: Images: Walmart, AaronP/Bauer-Griffin, Ramin Talaie, Anna Moneymaker
Walmart is making a ‘significant shift’ in its pricing strategy

Walmart associate in aisle with digital shelf labels.
Image: Walmart

Walmart is hoping its new technology investment will help make its operations more efficient. The retail giant has plans to implement a new pricing strategy, and it’s digital.

IKEA is paying employees more to stop them from quitting

A general view of IKEA’s largest store located in Downtown Burbank, California.
Image: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin (Getty Images)

IKEA is putting in some effort to keep its workers from quitting. That’s because the Swedish furniture maker spends about $5,000 on rehiring each time an employee leaves.

The creator of Cool Ranch Doritos on the chips’ little life lesson — and why Crystal Pepsi failed

Former Yum! Brands CEO David Novak speaks during the annual Clinton Global Initiative in New York.
Image: Ramin Talaie (Getty Images)

Sometimes lightning strikes in the salad dressing aisle. Former Yum Brands CEO David Novak — inventor of the Cool Ranch Dorito — breaks down how the beloved chip flavor got its start during a grocery trip to a Texas supermarket in 1984.

Starbucks’ Howard Schultz on the time Steve Jobs screamed at him

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz testifies before the U.S. Senate in 2023 to discuss employee unions across the country.
Image: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

When Howard Schultz, the former chief executive officer of Starbucks, was having a hard time leading the coffee chain, he reached out to Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple, for some advice. Jobs gave Schultz guidance, but it would mean making tough calls.

GM is ‘bullish’ on selling EVs — because of Costco

Costco Wholesale.
Image: jejim (Getty Images)

General Motors says it is confident that Costco is the ticket to boosting its slowed electric-vehicle sales. More specifically, the automaker is tapping into the retailer’s Auto Program.

Starbucks just joined McDonald’s on the $5 meal deal bandwagon

A Starbucks coffee shop.
Image: Europa Press News (Getty Images)

Starbucks is joining the value wars as it looks to capture the attention of cash-strapped consumers. The coffee giant has launched its own $5 food and drink bundle.

Banana giant Chiquita was held liable for the murder of several Colombians by a terrorist group it bankrolled

Chiquita Brands International Inc. bananas are arranged at Union Street Produce Co. in San Francisco, California.
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Banana giant Chiquita Brands will need to pay $38.3 million to family members of those killed during Colombia’s bloody Civil War after the company was found liable for funding a right-wing paramilitary group.

California’s minimum wage hike has pushed fast food prices up and kept consumers away

McDonald’s convention.
Image: Philip Gould (Getty Images)

California is starting to see the ripple effects that the state’s minimum wage hike is having on fast food chains, according to a report by foot traffic analytics firm Placer.ai. That doesn’t mean consumers aren’t eating out, they’re just doing it at a casual dining restaurant instead.

Gum companies want to silence your intrusive thoughts

Extra Gum’s “Quiet your MindMouth” ad boasts gum can help quell those unwanted thoughts.
Image: Extra Gum (Getty Images)

Intrusive thoughts? Well, some companies are claiming that gum can help fix that problem — and they’re doling out millions in cash on splashy campaigns to get customers chewing again.

Walmart stock hits a record high after it gets a JPMorgan upgrade

The Walmart company logo is displayed as traders work on the floor of the NYSE.
Image: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Walmart has Wall Street’s attention – and it’s pushing the retailer’s stock to an all-time high. Earlier this week, JPMorgan lifted its price target on the retail giant, largely due to its position in a sensitive consumer environment.

Krispy Kreme stock pops after analysts say Ozempic won’t dampen the McDonald’s deal

Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
Image: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Wall Street has an appetite for Krispy Kreme — and it’s pushing the doughnut maker’s stock up to its highest level in weeks. Truist Securities lifted its price target and adjusted its position, noting that “yes, we want to eat healthy, but we like our sweets.”

The 8 fast food chains with the highest-calorie menu items

Wendy’s sign is displayed as customers walk past a restaurant location in Torrance, California.
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Fast food can be quick, convenient, and above all, pretty tasty. It’s big business, but it can come at a cost, as prices veer towards “luxury” territory. Here’s a list of 8 fast food chains with the highest-calorie menu items, including the specific item, and how many calories it’s stuffed with, according to nutrition database platform Nutritionix.

McDonald’s prices have gone up a lot. 9 menu items show exactly by how much

McDonald’s Medium Fries
Graphic: Laura Thompson for Quartz

McDonald’s is a pioneer when it comes to fast food. The burger maker is well-known for being quick and affordable — and ultimately, a fixture of consumer culture. But the chain’s menu prices have skyrocketed in the last decade. To break this down, we’ve compiled a list of nine menu items with the biggest price hikes, comparing their price in 2014 with what it costs today, and the percentage increase.

IKEA is hiring real people to work inside its Roblox store

Ikea is launching the virtual world on Roblox on June 24.
Screenshot: IKEA

IKEA is getting into gaming for the first time. The Swedish furniture maker said earlier this week that it is looking to hire 10 people for its virtual store on the gaming platform Roblox, who can help customers select their furniture and serve fake meatballs.

