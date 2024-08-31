Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
An Ozempic rival, exploding airplane tires, Elon Musk vs. Brazil: Business news roundup

Business News

An Ozempic rival, exploding airplane tires, Elon Musk vs. Brazil: Business news roundup

Plus, homeowners with low mortgage rates are seeing the ‘lock-in effect’ fade.

Image for article titled An Ozempic rival, exploding airplane tires, Elon Musk vs. Brazil: Business news roundup
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images), Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images), Brandon Bell (Getty Images), Sandy Huffaker/Corbis (Getty Images), Illustration: Neil Webb/Ikon Images (AP), Photo: Michael Swensen (Getty Images), Richard Newstead (Getty Images), Apu Gomes (Getty Images)
An Ozempic rival is ‘onto something pretty amazing’ with experimental weight loss drugs, investor says

An Ozempic rival is ‘onto something pretty amazing’ with experimental weight loss drugs, investor says

An Ozempic needle injection pen is seen in this illustration photo.
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) is one of several pharma companies racing to break up the weight loss drug duopoly currently held by Ozempic-maker Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly (LLY), the producer of Zepbound.

Airplane tires like the one that killed 2 Delta workers are like bombs in waiting

Airplane tires like the one that killed 2 Delta workers are like bombs in waiting

An illustration of workers near an airliner
Illustration: Neil Webb/Ikon Images (AP)

A tire that exploded on a Delta Air Lines (DAL)-operated Boeing 757 on Tuesday morning killed two workers and injured another in Atlanta. The tragic incident is a reminder that airplanes are incredibly dangerous machines and that their engines aren’t the only component capable of unleashing serious power.

The 5 best states to work in — and the 5 worst

The 5 best states to work in — and the 5 worst

Several major unions, including the United Auto Workers and the Writer’s Guild of America, have won major labor contracts since Oxfam’s last report.
Photo: Michael Swensen (Getty Images)

Every state comes with its benefits and its drawbacks. But for Americans looking to make a living and thrive, where is the best place to work?

Well, the Boston-based nonprofit Oxfam America has an answer. The organization on Thursday released the latest edition of its annual report that examines which of the 50 states (plus Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia) have the best wages, worker protections, and support for workers looking to form a union. Each of those “52 states” are then ranked on where they stand in each category, as well as overall.

Kamala Harris wants a $35 insulin cap. Here’s what it costs in the U.S. and 8 other countries

Kamala Harris wants a $35 insulin cap. Here’s what it costs in the U.S. and 8 other countries

A photo of a 10ml vial of insulin.
Image: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)

Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels in the body. For the 38 million people in the United States living with diabetes—a condition that affects how their body produces or responds to insulin—access to insulin injections is essential. However, insulin prices in the U.S. are significantly higher than in other countries. Recently, U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris proposed capping out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 per month for all Americans, extending a benefit that Medicare recipients already receive under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Homeowners with low mortgage rates are seeing the ‘lock-in effect’ fade. Here’s what that means

Homeowners with low mortgage rates are seeing the ‘lock-in effect’ fade. Here’s what that means

Aerial view of homes
Photo: Richard Newstead (Getty Images)

Homeowners are beginning to give up on waiting for lower mortgage rates. That could be good news for potential homebuyers.

In the first quarter of this year, six of every seven homeowners, or 86%, have a mortgage rate below 6%, according to a Redfin analysis of the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s National Mortgage Database published Tuesday. That’s down from a record 93% in the second quarter of 2022, a sign that the lock-in effect is easing.

Elon Musk slammed a Brazilian judge as ‘an outright criminal’ after Starlink’s financial assets were blocked

Elon Musk slammed a Brazilian judge as ‘an outright criminal’ after Starlink’s financial assets were blocked

X owner Elon Musk has been locked in a feud with Brazil’s Supreme Court since April
Photo: Apu Gomes (Getty Images)

After months of feuding between X Corp. owner Elon Musk and a Brazilian Supreme Court judge, the local financial assets of Musk’s Starlink have reportedly been blocked.

Red Lobster’s new owners found the next CEO at P.F. Chang’s

Red Lobster’s new owners found the next CEO at P.F. Chang’s

Image for article titled An Ozempic rival, exploding airplane tires, Elon Musk vs. Brazil: Business news roundup
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

The private equity firm seeking to rescue Red Lobster turned to a familiar brand when searching for a new leader of the troubled chain.

RL Investor Holdings LLC, a new entity formed by the private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, announced Monday that Damola Adamolekun, the former CEO of P.F. Chang’s, will soon lead Red Lobster.

Kroger and Albertsons say that merging will cut grocery prices. The FTC disagrees

Kroger and Albertsons say that merging will cut grocery prices. The FTC disagrees

A customer loads his truck after shopping at a Kroger grocery store in Houston, Texas.
Image: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Kroger (KR) and Albertsons (ACI), two of the largest grocery chains in the U.S., are pushing for a $25 billion merger they claim will benefit consumers through lower grocery prices and more options, while giving the companies room to negotiate better deals with suppliers and streamline operations.

Is Capri Sun ditching its iconic pouches?

Is Capri Sun ditching its iconic pouches?

Boxes of Capri Sun juice sit on shelves at a grocery store in San Diego, California.
Image: Sandy Huffaker/Corbis (Getty Images)

Capri Sun is reportedly planning to sell sleek bottles alongside its iconic pouches, reflecting how even beloved childhood staples can grow up.

The new 12 oz. bottles are expected to debut this year, according to popular Instagram food blogger Snackolator, who cited an announcement from the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) trade show. The annual event, taking place in October, is a major platform for unveiling new retail products and strategies.

Elon Musk just threw his support behind a controversial bill to regulate AI

Elon Musk just threw his support behind a controversial bill to regulate AI

Elon Musk has been a big figure in the artificial intelligence industry through OpenAI, Tesla, and xAI.
Photo: Apu Gomes (Getty Images)

Tesla CEO and xAI founder Elon Musk has thrown his support behind a California bill that’s divided Silicon Valley and promises to regulate the artificial intelligence industry.

