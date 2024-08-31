An Ozempic rival, exploding airplane tires, Elon Musk vs. Brazil: Business news roundup

Every state comes with its benefits and its drawbacks. But for Americans looking to make a living and thrive, where is the best place to work?



Well, the Boston-based nonprofit Oxfam America has an answer. The organization on Thursday released the latest edition of its annual report that examines which of the 50 states (plus Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia) have the best wages, worker protections, and support for workers looking to form a union. Each of those “52 states” are then ranked on where they stand in each category, as well as overall.

