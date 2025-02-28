Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Starbucks is cutting menu items so say goodbye to these 13 drinks

Retail

Starbucks is cutting menu items so say goodbye to these 13 drinks

The coffee giant plans to trim its menu by 30% over the next several months

By
Francisco Velasquez
Starbucks Frappuccinos.
Starbucks Frappuccinos.
Image: dontree_m (Getty Images)

Starbucks is paring down its menu in hopes it can boost sales and unburden baristas.

Starting March 3, the coffee giant will remove 13 drinks from its menu, a company spokesperson confirmed to Quartz in an email. The move is part of a broader “Back to Starbucks” initiative. By the end of Sept. 2025, roughly 30% of certain food and drink items will be permanently removed from the menu to make room for new options.

Drinks like the Iced Matcha Lemonade and Espresso Frappuccino will be phased out in favor of more straightforward, popular options. CEO Brian Niccol has emphasized the importance of getting Starbucks (SBUX) back to its coffeehouse roots, which includes brewing fresh coffee in just four minutes.

While these items are disappearing, Starbucks customers can still create similar beverages through custom orders. However, there are additional limits. As of early February, customers are restricted to 12 items when ordering through the Starbucks app.

Other recent changes include the reintroduction of ceramic mugs and baristas writing handwritten notes on cups. The Sharpie-led efforts, however, have created some chaos.

Moreover, not all changes have been well-received. Starbucks is standing by its reversal of the open-door policy, stating that it would rather close locations than reverse its stance from 2018, when the company faced backlash over the arrest of two Black men at a Philadelphia location.

These menu cuts and operational shifts come as Starbucks faces a dip in sales and rising competition in global markets. In China, it’s second-largest local brand Luckin’ Coffee (LKNCY), and the $1 bubble tea chain Mixue Group have been snagging market share from the Seattle-based chain.

We’ve compiled a list of the items Starbucks is saying goodbye to. Let’s take a look.

1. Iced Matcha Lemonade

Iced Matcha Lemonade
Iced Matcha Lemonade
Screenshot: Starbucks
2. Espresso Frappuccino

Espresso Frappuccino
Espresso Frappuccino
Screenshot: Starbucks
3. Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino

Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino
Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino
Screenshot: Starbucks
4. Java Chip Frappuccino

Java Chip Frappuccino
Java Chip Frappuccino
Screenshot: Starbucks
5. White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino 

White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino
White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino
Screenshot: Starbucks
6. Chai Crème Frappuccino

Chai Crème Frappuccino
Chai Crème Frappuccino
Screenshot: Starbucks
7. Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino

Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino
Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino
Screenshot: Starbucks
8. Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino

Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino
Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino
Screenshot: Starbucks
9. Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino

Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino
Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino
Screenshot: Starbucks
10. White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino 

White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino
White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino
Screenshot: Starbucks
11. White Hot Chocolate 

White Hot Chocolate
White Hot Chocolate
Image: Starbucks (Getty Images)
12. Royal English Breakfast Latte 

Royal English Breakfast Latte
Royal English Breakfast Latte
Screenshot: Starbucks
13. Honey Almondmilk Flat White 

Honey Almondmilk Flat White
Honey Almondmilk Flat White
Screenshot: Starbucks
