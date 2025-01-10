Starbucks and Disney team up, Taco Bell's upgrade, McDonald's DEI shift: Food news roundup

Starbucks has rolled out new menu items alongside a limited-time promotion featuring Minnie Mouse tumblers. Taco Bell is also expanding its Luxe Cravings Box with fresh additions. Over at McDonald’s, the brand has launched a new McValue menu while also planning to scale back its DEI efforts. Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A is using robots to boost its lemon juice production – and is even using the tech for purposes beyond just beverages. Check out those stories and more retail news highlights from this week.
Starbucks is looking to reignite consumer interest by teaming up with Disney (DIS) for a limited-edition Minnie Mouse-themed collection.
Chick-fil-A is using robots to handle the bulk of its lemon juice production at its Bay Center Foods facility, a move it says will boost efficiency and reduce waste.
Starbucks (SBUX) is adding several new items to its menu in a bid to boost sales and attract customers, many of whom are feeling the pinch of rising prices. After a series of disappointing earnings reports in 2024, the coffee giant’s new strategy could help compete in the “value wars” gripping the fast food sector.
Wendy’s (WEN) is entering the ongoing “value wars,” with a new 2 for $7 deal, but only for a limited time.
Subway is entering the ongoing “value wars” with a new Meal of the Day promotion.
Chick-fil-A recently made a subtle tweak to its beloved Waffle Potato Fries recipe, and the change has left some loyal customers frustrated.
McDonald’s is diving into the ongoing “value wars” with its new McValue menu as it looks to boost sales and lure inflation-weary consumers.