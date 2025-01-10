How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Starbucks and Disney team up, Taco Bell's upgrade, McDonald's DEI shift: Food news roundup

Retail

Retail

Plus, Chick-fil-A is using robots to squeeze its lemons

Francisco Velasquez
Image for article titled Starbucks and Disney team up, Taco Bell&#39;s upgrade, McDonald&#39;s DEI shift: Food news roundup
Graphic: Images: Brycia James, Scott Suchman for The Washington Post, Joe Raedle, Jeff Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group


Starbucks has rolled out new menu items alongside a limited-time promotion featuring Minnie Mouse tumblers. Taco Bell is also expanding its Luxe Cravings Box with fresh additions. Over at McDonald’s, the brand has launched a new McValue menu while also planning to scale back its DEI efforts. Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A is using robots to boost its lemon juice production – and is even using the tech for purposes beyond just beverages. Check out those stories and more retail news highlights from this week.

Disney and Starbucks just did a $50 collab. Here’s what you get

Disney and Starbucks just did a $50 collab. Here’s what you get

A Starbucks.
A Starbucks.
Image: Brycia James (Getty Images)

Starbucks is looking to reignite consumer interest by teaming up with Disney (DIS) for a limited-edition Minnie Mouse-themed collection.

Taco Bell is adding more menu items to compete in the value wars

Taco Bell is adding more menu items to compete in the value wars

Taco Bell Value Menu items.
Taco Bell Value Menu items.
Image: Scott Suchman for The Washington Post (Getty Images)

Taco Bell (YUM) is expanding its Luxe Cravings Boxes to attract budget-conscious consumers grappling with inflation.

McDonald’s is scaling back its DEI efforts

McDonald’s is scaling back its DEI efforts

A McDonald’s restaurant in Miami, Florida.
A McDonald’s restaurant in Miami, Florida.
Image: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

McDonald’s is the latest major company to scale back its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts. It joins the ranks of Walmart, John Deere (DE), and Ford (F).

Chick-fil-A’s lemon-cutting robots are cutting 10,000 hours of labor

Chick-fil-A’s lemon-cutting robots are cutting 10,000 hours of labor

Customers at a Chick-fil-A at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Customers at a Chick-fil-A at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Image: Jeff Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

Chick-fil-A is using robots to handle the bulk of its lemon juice production at its Bay Center Foods facility, a move it says will boost efficiency and reduce waste.

Starbucks is adding these menu items to compete in the value wars

Starbucks is adding these menu items to compete in the value wars

Starbucks coffee in Sabiha Gokcen Airport, Istanbul.
Starbucks coffee in Sabiha Gokcen Airport, Istanbul.
Photo: minemero (Getty Images)

Starbucks (SBUX) is adding several new items to its menu in a bid to boost sales and attract customers, many of whom are feeling the pinch of rising prices. After a series of disappointing earnings reports in 2024, the coffee giant’s new strategy could help compete in the “value wars” gripping the fast food sector.

Wendy’s is joining the value wars – but there’s a catch

Wendy’s is joining the value wars – but there’s a catch

Image for article titled Starbucks and Disney team up, Taco Bell&#39;s upgrade, McDonald&#39;s DEI shift: Food news roundup
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Wendy’s (WEN) is entering the ongoing “value wars,” with a new 2 for $7 deal, but only for a limited time.

Subway joins the value wars with a new ‘Meal of the Day’ offer

Subway joins the value wars with a new ‘Meal of the Day’ offer

A Subway restaurant in Miami, Florida.
A Subway restaurant in Miami, Florida.
Image: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Subway is entering the ongoing “value wars” with a new Meal of the Day promotion.

Chick-fil-A made a ‘slight’ change to its waffle fry recipe — and fans are furious

Chick-fil-A made a ‘slight’ change to its waffle fry recipe — and fans are furious

A Chick-fil-A meal in Novato, California.
A Chick-fil-A meal in Novato, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Chick-fil-A recently made a subtle tweak to its beloved Waffle Potato Fries recipe, and the change has left some loyal customers frustrated.

McDonald’s is joining the value wars with a ‘McValue’ menu

McDonald’s is joining the value wars with a ‘McValue’ menu

A McDonald’s in San Francisco, California.
A McDonald’s in San Francisco, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

McDonald’s is diving into the ongoing “value wars” with its new McValue menu as it looks to boost sales and lure inflation-weary consumers.

