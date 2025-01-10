Starbucks and Disney team up, Taco Bell's upgrade, McDonald's DEI shift: Food news roundup

Starbucks has rolled out new menu items alongside a limited-time promotion featuring Minnie Mouse tumblers. Taco Bell is also expanding its Luxe Cravings Box with fresh additions. Over at McDonald’s, the brand has launched a new McValue menu while also planning to scale back its DEI efforts. Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A is using robots to boost its lemon juice production – and is even using the tech for purposes beyond just beverages. Check out those stories and more retail news highlights from this week.