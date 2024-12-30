5 U.S. retailers that made the most revenue in 2024

Economic pressures, shifting consumer behaviors, and rapid e-commerce growth have significantly shaped the retail sector in 2024.

Consumers are more cautious with their spending these days in the face of rising inflation and economic uncertainty. Still, while some beloved chains have succumbed to bankruptcies and closures, other retailers have successfully navigated these challenges to reach remarkable revenue levels.

According to the latest rankings by the National Retail Federation (NRF) and marketing firm Kantar, companies like Amazon (AMZN), Costco (COST), and Walmart (WMT) have adapted effectively by reaching customers both in-store and online. Their vast offerings, including groceries and home essentials, have played a crucial role in their resilience.

Here are the top U.S. retailers by revenue in 2024, including some of their most noteworthy moments.