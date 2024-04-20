Tesla's brutal 2024, noise-canceling headphones, and Microsoft's 'ground zero': The most popular tech stories

One of Tesla’s top leaders resigned as Elon Musk’s company began laying off “more than 10%” of its global workforce.

Andrew Baglino, Tesla’s senior vice president for energy engineering and powertrain, has been with the company since March 2006. He was one of the original electrical engineers working on the Roadster, Tesla’s first-ever electric vehicle, and has been a frequent face at investor events. Baglino is also one of Tesla’s four key leaders.

