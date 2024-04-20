How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Tesla's brutal 2024, noise-canceling headphones, and Microsoft's 'ground zero': The most popular tech stories

Tech & Innovation

Tesla's brutal 2024, noise-canceling headphones, and Microsoft's 'ground zero': The most popular tech stories

Plus, investors don't like a potential Salesforce deal

Image for article titled Tesla&#39;s brutal 2024, noise-canceling headphones, and Microsoft&#39;s &#39;ground zero&#39;: The most popular tech stories
Photo: Wolfram Steinberg/picture alliance (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Kirsty Wigglesworth-WPA Pool (Getty Images), Oliver Berg/Picture Alliance (Getty Images), Mario Anzuoni (Reuters), Nathan Howard (Getty Images), Illustration: MARK GARLICK/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY (Getty Images), Dado Ruvic (Reuters)
Noise-canceling headphones are quiet — but they also have a quiet danger

Noise-canceling headphones are quiet — but they also have a quiet danger

Image for article titled Tesla&#39;s brutal 2024, noise-canceling headphones, and Microsoft&#39;s &#39;ground zero&#39;: The most popular tech stories
Photo: Wolfram Steinberg/picture alliance (Getty Images)

Noise-canceling headphones offer a tech bro’s solution to the world of sound. They deem everything in your natural environment as “noise” that can be canceled out, allowing you to purely listen to your devices. The technology is generally considered good for your ears by reducing the overall noise levels you’re exposed to. But even though noise-canceling headphones are good for our hearing, it’s a myth that the technology is entirely good for us.

Tesla is losing top executives as it lays off thousands of workers

Tesla is losing top executives as it lays off thousands of workers

Tesla
Tesla
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

One of Tesla’s top leaders resigned as Elon Musk’s company began laying off “more than 10%” of its global workforce.

Andrew Baglino, Tesla’s senior vice president for energy engineering and powertrain, has been with the company since March 2006. He was one of the original electrical engineers working on the Roadster, Tesla’s first-ever electric vehicle, and has been a frequent face at investor events. Baglino is also one of Tesla’s four key leaders.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk apologizes for 'incorrectly low' severance packages after mass layoffs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk apologizes for ‘incorrectly low’ severance packages after mass layoffs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk issued a rare apology to ex-workers on Thursday.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk issued a rare apology to ex-workers on Thursday.
Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth-WPA Pool (Getty Images)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said some severance packages sent to some of the more than 14,000 Tesla employees laid off this week were “incorrectly” low.

"As we reorganize Tesla it has come to my attention that some severance packages are incorrectly low," Musk said in a brief email sent to employees. "My apologies for this mistake. It is being corrected immediately." - William Gavin

Microsoft is 'ground zero' for foreign state-sponsored hackers, executive says

Microsoft is ‘ground zero’ for foreign state-sponsored hackers, executive says

An international Microsoft office in North Rhine-Westphalia, Cologne.
An international Microsoft office in North Rhine-Westphalia, Cologne.
Photo: Oliver Berg/Picture Alliance (Getty Images)

A top Microsoft executive said in a new interview that the tech giant is “ground zero” for foreign government-backed hackers.

"They're incredibly good at collecting data over time, gathering and gathering more and more momentum and then figuring out how to keep parlaying that into more and more success," Charlie Bell, Microsoft's executive vice president of security, said of state-sponsored hackers. "It's very difficult to defend against."

Salesforce stock sinks 7% because investors don't like a deal to buy Informatica

Salesforce stock sinks 7% because investors don’t like a deal to buy Informatica

Image for article titled Tesla&#39;s brutal 2024, noise-canceling headphones, and Microsoft&#39;s &#39;ground zero&#39;: The most popular tech stories
Illustration: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)

Cloud-based software company Salesforce is in advanced discussions to acquire the data-management software maker Informatica, according to a new report. The news sent both Salesforce stock and Informatica shares down. 

Elon Musk's Tesla is having a brutal 2024. Here's how it went wrong

Elon Musk’s Tesla is having a brutal 2024. Here’s how it went wrong

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Breakthrough Prize awards in Los Angeles on Saturday. He laid off thousands of Tesla employees the next day.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Breakthrough Prize awards in Los Angeles on Saturday. He laid off thousands of Tesla employees the next day.
Photo: Mario Anzuoni (Reuters)

Elon Musk’s Tesla has had a rough start to the year.

Tesla stock has fallen about 37% so far in 2024, making Tesla one of the worst performers in the S&P 500, only matched by Boeing and insurance company Globe Life — the later of which is being targeted by short-sellers and has dropped 54%.

Tesla stock sinks again as Elon Musk says the EV maker will lay off 10% of its workforce

Tesla stock sinks again as Elon Musk says the EV maker will lay off 10% of its workforce

Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Photo: Nathan Howard (Getty Images)

Tesla is cutting “more than 10%” of its global workforce following an abysmal first fiscal quarter that saw the electric vehicle maker fall far short of Wall Street’s sales expectations, CEO Elon Musk said in a memo to staff.

What's wrong (and right) with Neuralink?

What’s wrong (and right) with Neuralink?

What's wrong (and right) with Neuralink?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The first patient to receive a Neuralink brain chip implant caused a splash recently. Is now the time for this product? We break it down

Are we ready for Apple Vision Pro?

Are we ready for Apple Vision Pro?

Are we ready for Apple Vision Pro?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Early reviews remain mixed on Apple’s first big leap into virtual reality. We break down whether now is the time for VR technology

