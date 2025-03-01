Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
The best golden visas, the happiest college students, and Selena Gomez's mansion: Lifestyle roundup

Lifestyle

The best golden visas, the happiest college students, and Selena Gomez's mansion: Lifestyle roundup

Plus, from Ariana Grande to Timothée Chalamet, see the luxurious homes owned by this year's Oscar nominees

14 countries with the best golden visa programs in the world

14 countries with the best golden visa programs in the world

Even as debates over immigration and asylum policies continue to roil political discourse across the world, some countries are making it easier than ever for foreigners to claim residency – provided they have enough money.

10 colleges with the happiest students in America

10 colleges with the happiest students in America

People often refer to college as "the happiest four years of their lives" – but that cliché belies a more complex reality.

Seventy percent of college students reported struggling with their mental health in a March 2024 U.S. News/Generation Lab poll. Despite this staggering figure, only 37% of students said they had actually sought out mental health care, according to the same poll.

The 10 worst American state capitals to live

The 10 worst American state capitals to live

Many state capitals are thriving metropolises with great jobs and vibrant cultural life. But others have struggled to live up to their aspirations, plagued by crime, poor living standards, and lacking schools.

See Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's $35 million mansion

See Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s $35 million mansion

Billionaire actress Selena Gomez and her fiancé, music producer Benny Blanco, closed on a $35 million Beverly Hills mansion just days before announcing their engagement.

Billy McFarland "really hopes" Fyre Fest 2.0 can book musicians

Billy McFarland “really hopes” Fyre Fest 2.0 can book musicians

Do you remember Fyre Festival — the music event famous for its fraudulent promotion and complete lack of music? Were you really jealous of its attendees stranded in the Bahamas, where they had to sleep in flooded tents and subsist on plain cheese sandwiches?

The 10 most expensive Michelin star restaurants in Paris

The 10 most expensive Michelin star restaurants in Paris

There are few cities more synonymous with food than Paris. The City of Light is one of the centers of global gastronomy and the setting for beloved food-themed films like "Ratatouille" and "Julie & Julia"

The 5 most diverse major cities in America — and the 5 least

The 5 most diverse major cities in America — and the 5 least

Since its inception, the United States has been a uniquely diverse nation – with each successive wave of immigrants contributing to both American culture and the American economy.

The 5 most sinful states in America — and the 5 least sinful

The 5 most sinful states in America — and the 5 least sinful

We're all prone to sin sometimes, but in some states, residents can't stop being bad.

WalletHub set out to find the least and most sinful states in the U.S. It looked at data across seven metrics: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness. Sound familiar?

From Ariana Grande to Timothée Chalamet, see the luxurious homes owned by this year's Oscar nominees

From Ariana Grande to Timothée Chalamet, see the luxurious homes owned by this year’s Oscar nominees

When the 97th Academy Awards come to a close on Sunday evening, only a fraction of the evening's attendees will go home with a coveted golden statuette. But for the award show's more high profile nominees, the homes they're returning to remain luxurious – regardless of whether or not they have a shiny, new trophy to add to the decor.

This $52 Eggs Benedict includes lobster, caviar, and truffles — and it's not for anyone worried about egg prices

This $52 Eggs Benedict includes lobster, caviar, and truffles — and it’s not for anyone worried about egg prices

As egg prices surge across the country, many home cooks are doing without the kitchen staple. But at Delmonico's, the birthplace of Eggs Benedict, customers are more excited than ever to try new egg dishes.

