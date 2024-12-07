Bitcoin booms, Trump Media stock slumps, and Hawk Tuah's memecoin melts down: Markets news roundup

Influencer Haliey Welch, better known as the “Hawk Tuah” girl, has launched her latest attempt to cash in on her fame: a cryptocurrency.

On Wednesday, Welch launched the Hawk Tuah (HAWK) meme coin on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, which she told Fortune ahead of the debut, “is not a cash grab.” Memecoins, like HAWK, are cryptocurrencies that are based on viral memes, trends, and pop culture references, such as Dogecoin and Pepecoin.

