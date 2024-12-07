Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Bitcoin booms, Trump Media stock slumps, and Hawk Tuah's memecoin melts down: Markets news roundup

Money & Markets

Bitcoin booms, Trump Media stock slumps, and Hawk Tuah's memecoin melts down: Markets news roundup

Plus, the companies and countries that own the most Bitcoin

The 5 cars that cost the most to maintain, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 that cost the least

Buying a car costs more than just the MSRP. If you want to keep your car in good condition, you’ll need to maintain it over time. But maintenance costs can vary wildly between car brands. Read More

The ‘Hawk Tuah’ memecoin launch went just as poorly as you’d expect

Influencer Haliey Welch, better known as the “Hawk Tuah” girl, has launched her latest attempt to cash in on her fame: a cryptocurrency.

On Wednesday, Welch launched the Hawk Tuah (HAWK) meme coin on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, which she told Fortune ahead of the debut, “is not a cash grab.” Memecoins, like HAWK, are cryptocurrencies that are based on viral memes, trends, and pop culture references, such as Dogecoin and Pepecoin.

Read More

5 countries that own the most Bitcoin

The Winklevoss twins, Tyler and Cameron, are among the most prominent figures in the cryptocurrency space, with their Bitcoin holdings estimated at around 70,000 Bitcoin. Similarly, Elon Musk’s Tesla holds 11,509 Bitcoin, further solidifying the involvement of major players in the crypto market.

Read More

Trump Media stock didn’t rally after the election. Here’s why

Markets and cryptocurrencies soared to new heights after Donald Trump secured a second term at the White House. But one stock, which bears the president-elect’s name, hasn’t gotten the same boost in the month since Election Day. - Rocio Fabbro Read More

The Nasdaq hits a new record as Tesla and Intel push tech stocks higher

The tech-driven Nasdaq reached a high on Monday, driven by gains by Intel and Tesla (TSLA), getting December off to a good start after a November that was the best month of 2024 for both the Dow and S&P 500. In the afternoon, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.25%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.27% and the Nasdaq climbed 1%.

Read More

The best 5 countries in the world for work-life balance — and the 5 worst

Work-life balance has never been more important to workers than it is today — and where you live can often determine how easy or hard it is to find that equilibrium.

Read More

Vladimir Putin is Bitcoin’s newest supporter

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was previously skeptical about Bitcoin, has now acknowledged that Bitcoin cannot be banned. Putin firmly asserted that Bitcoin and digital assets are unstoppable and would continue to evolve.

Read More

Trump’s cabinet picks aren’t ready to ‘make nice’ and that reality will set in soon, strategist says

Rick Pitcairn, Chief Global Strategist at Pitcairn Financial Group, predicts the stock market run that’s happened after Donald Trump’s election will end soon

5 companies that own the most Bitcoin

Bitcoin has evolved into a powerful financial instrument, garnering attention not only from everyday individuals but also from major corporations. Over the years, many publicly traded companies have become enthusiastic supporters of Bitcoin, recognizing its potential as a transformative asset. These organizations are not just investors; they are active advocates for the cryptocurrency ecosystem, contributing directly or indirectly to the development and growth of the broader crypto landscape.

Read More

