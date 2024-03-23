Boeing's brutal 2024, Reddit's IPO, AI stocks, and underwater car loans: The week's most popular stories

It can seem impossible these days to find a car that’s cheap, reliable, safe and new — good deals do exist. To prove it to you, we’re sharing a great study from Consumer Reports; the publication has found some of the cheapest cars in America based on transaction price. Yes, there are still cars out there that are selling for under MSRP! And, according to CR and partner TrueCar, many of those cars are actually even good.

Advertisement

Read More