Good morning, Quartz readers!



Here’s what you need to know

Nvidia is poised to break a US stock market record. Boosted by upbeat earnings, the chipmaker looks set to add more than $200 billion to its market cap in a single day when markets open today.



Advertisement

Ron DeSantis’s 2024 presidential race got off to a glitchy start. The Florida governor’s Twitter Spaces event was marred by technical issues that took attention away from the highly anticipated launch.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman threatened to leave the EU over AI regulation. The AI Act would mandate more transparency over the data used to train the algorithm.



Montana became the first US state to ban drag story hour in public schools and libraries. House Bill 359 added a new element to Tennessee and Florida’s anti-drag laws.

Airbnb unveiled an anti-party crackdown plan. Over Memorial Day weekend, Airbnb is enlisting neighbors to enforce a party ban in rental homes.

Advertisement

One big number: At least $23.2 trillion

That’s how much the global fossil fuel industry owes in reparations for climate change

Environmental research group One Earth estimates the world’s top fossil fuel companies (shown below) have emitted around 36% of all global emissions since 1988—to the tune of trillions of dollars in economic damages.

This isn’t the whole list—see how eight of world’s other top fossil fuel companies stack up.

Advertisement

Pop quiz: What’s Mother Nature wearing?

Some of Europe’s biggest companies, including Nestlé and AB-InBeV, are setting the first-ever science-based nature targets. The pilot’s ultimate goal is to halt and reverse the impact of industrialization on biodiversity and the natural environment.



Which luxury fashion brand has decided to participate?



A. Burberry

B. LVMH

C. Chanel

D. Rolex

Find the answer here.



Advertisement

The great social media debate rages on

“The most common question parents ask me is, ‘is social media safe for my kids’. The answer is that we don’t have enough evidence to say it’s safe, and in fact, there is growing evidence that social media use is associated with harm to young people’s mental health.”

—US surgeon general Vivek Murthy, introducing the litany of risk factors for teenagers using social media. Read the full story here.

Quartz most popular

😶‍🌫️ The SEC smoked out a $60 million weed scam

🏠 Chinese citizens are suing Florida for barring them from buying homes

Advertisement

🏳️‍🌈 Target’s Pride collection is the latest casualty of increasing intolerance

🌕 NASA found the Japanese Moon lander that crashed into the Moon

🫖 Starbucks and Unilever are sourcing tea from plantations linked to rights abuse

🌈 Malaysian officials seized Swatch’s rainbow LGBTQ watches

Advertisement

Surprising discoveries

The world’s richest man lost $11 billion in a day. LVMH’s Bernard Arnault is still richer than Elon Musk, though.

The big, ruddy, eye-catching star you’ve been noticing in the sky has been acting weird lately. It’s not just you—Betelgeuse has at times been 50% brighter in recent weeks.

If OpenAI had to pick a regulator, it’d go for one like the International Atomic Energy Agency. That’s… a choice.



New Zealand’s sheep-to-human ratio is the lowest it’s been for 170 years. But the count may have been baadly done.

Advertisement

Public tech banks could help us address climate change. That’s not the only solution such an institution could offer. Hear what other inefficiencies public tech banks could solve in the latest episode of the Quartz obsession podcast.

✅ Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | YouTube

Our best wishes for a productive day. Send any news, comments, cow-to-human ratios, and Betelgeuse pics to talk@qz.com. Reader support makes Quartz available to all—become a member. Today’s Daily Brief was brought to you by Sofia Lotto Persio and Morgan Haefner.

