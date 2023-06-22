Good morning, Quartz readers!



Here’s what you need to know

The US became the second country in the world to approve lab-grown chicken. Two cultured meat startups won regulatory approval to produce and sell their products.



Apple is plotting the death of the password. The company will assign users unique passkeys instead.

The US Federal Trade Commission roasted Amazon for how it handles Prime cancellations. A complaint alleged the company made the process deliberately difficult.

Fourteen US state attorneys general urged Target to not give up on Pride. An open letter told the retailer’s CEO to not give in to “loud and intimidating fringe voices and bullies.”

More workers struggle to pay their bills

The Great Resignation might be on pause, but it’s not over. One in four workers across the globe are looking to change jobs in the next year as more employees report difficulties in paying their bills compared to a year ago.



Quartz’s Clarisa Diaz dives into the recently released Global Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey by PwC, a snapshot of nearly 54,000 workers in 46 countries and territories.

Is it time to sell tech stocks?

“You have to weigh the benefit of the gain against the tax implication of the sale, and then you have to look from a risk perspective of how overweight you are to any one security or asset class in managing the risk in your portfolio.”

In the latest installment of Quartz Smart Investing, Neuberger Berman Private Wealth’s Holly Newman Kroft explains why she’s bearish on the stock market and instead is steering clients into short-dated fixed income and alternative asset classes like private equity and private debt. Watch part one of the interview here, and part two here.

Pop Quiz: Which major newspaper warned staff of incoming job losses to AI?

A. The New York Times

B. Bild

C. Le Monde

D. The Daily Mail

Find the answer in this report by Faustine Ngila looking at how even print publications are looking to prioritize digital media and embrace artificial intelligence.

Surprising discoveries

Tesla’s software contains code for an “Elon Mode.” A popular hacker claims the feature allows for full self-driving.

Volkswagen regrets abandoning control buttons. The automaker’s CEO suggests his predecessor made the wrong call.

30% of America’s homeless population is in California. A new study also busts several popular myths about the state’s homeless population.

Covid’s origins may never be found. Newly declassified US intelligence reportedly contains no smoking gun.

Daytime napping slows brain aging. Another good reason to have a little kip.

Our best wishes for a productive day. Send any news, comments, antitrust claims, and authentic weight-loss drugs to talk@qz.com. Reader support makes Quartz available to all—become a member. Today’s Daily Brief was brought to you by Sofia Lotto Persio, Heather Landy, and Kevin Ryan.