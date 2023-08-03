Good morning, Quartz readers!

Hyundai and Kia are recalling close to 92,000 cars in the US. The South Korean carmakers are concerned that damaged components in electric oil pump controllers could overheat and catch on fire.



France’s AFP sued Elon Musk’s X. The news agency claimed X has refused to discuss revenue sharing for articles posted on the platform.

A boycott of Bud Light in the US caused Anheuser-Busch’s sales to fall there by 10.5%. But the strength of the company’s global reach offset those losses and then some.



Warner Bros. Discovery is bleeding subscribers. Since rebranding streaming service HBOMax to Max earlier this year, it has lost 1.8 million subscribers.

Wealthy countries kind of suck at child well-being

The wealth of a country doesn’t automatically equate to a population that is socially, mentally, and physically well. In fact, some of the world’s wealthiest countries are struggling with young people’s development of reading and math skills, mental well-being, and obesity. Quartz’s Clarisa Diaz put together the full rankings here, but below is a preview.

One big number: $8

Amount you can pay each month to pretend like you never paid for Twitter/X

If you forked over money for Twitter Blue and now regret it because of the blue badge that adorns your profile, Twitter built a nifty new feature for you. The $8-a-month premium subscription service now lets you hide the blue checkmark you get when you subscribe. So if anyone on Twitter is making fun of you for paying for Twitter—or blocking you because you’re clogging their feed—you may just be able to avert humiliation.

Another bigger number: $55 million

Total bonuses Taylor Swift doled out to crew members that worked on her Eras tour



The six-figure payouts went to dancers, riggers, sound technicians, catering, video, audio, and lighting personnel—everyone who played a part in the show. When it’s all said and done, Swift’s Eras tour is expected to earn $1.4 billion.

Surprising discoveries

Iberian orcas are learning from their elders how to ram into boats. It’s all just a game for the sea creatures, a pretty metal one at that.



Serbian coal miners unearthed a Roman ship. It’s the second one discovered since 2020; Iberian orcas did not respond to requests for comment.



You can buy Freddie Mercury’s piano. The Yamaha baby grand on which the Queen frontman wrote “Bohemian Rhapsody” is going up for auction at Sotheby’s.



A 9,000-year-old necklace was strung back together. It was made with more than 2,500 beads that were found buried with a child in what is now Jordan.



Love-seekers are ditching dating apps for Google Docs. In a callback to the age of the personal ad, people are drafti ng “date-me docs” introducing themselves to potential suitors on social media.



Today's Daily Brief was brought to you by Morgan Haefner and Gabriela Riccardi.