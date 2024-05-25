Google's biggest deal, Trump's net worth, Memorial Day gas prices: The week's most popular stories

2 / 18
Google parent Alphabet is reportedly making headway in its bid to acquire the $30 billion marketing software company HubSpot. That deal, which would be Google’s largest-ever acquisition, is part of the company’s strategy to compete with Microsoft in the cloud applications market.
Donald Trump’s net worth is dropping rapidly as investors continue to ditch stock in his media and technology company.
The United States government is about to begin selling off a bunch of gasoline. Announced Tuesday, about 1 million barrels — the equivalent of 42 million gallons of gasoline — will be released for sale from the Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve (NGSR). The reason why? Summer road trips.
The fast food chain meal deal wars are heating up. This time, Wendy’s is making a bid to reach inflation weary consumers with a $3 breakfast bundle. — Francisco Velasquez
Bitcoin hasn’t rallied much a month after the ‘halving’ event. Experts say $100,000 is still in sight
One month after Bitcoin’s big halving event, people in the crypto community want to know where the major cryptocurrency is heading.
Wall Street banks, hedge funds, and other financial institutions looking to expand their operations are increasingly turning to the business-friendly Sun Belt.
Crypto exchange Coinbase has lost a Supreme Court case over its Dogecoin sweepstakes. In Coinbase, Inc. v. Suski, consumers claimed they were duped into paying $100 or more to enter a sweepstakes in June 2021 for a chance to win prizes of up to $1.2 million in the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. In a unanimous ruling on Thursday, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson stated that the court, not an arbitrator, should decide whether the dispute belongs in arbitration.
The latest iPad Airs and iPad Pros breathed fresh life into Apple’s tablets just as they seemed to be getting stale. Love them or hate them, the new Pros and Airs are pretty damn powerful, with the M4-powered tablet being practically just as capable as the most recent baseline MacBooks, but with the extra benefit of a beautiful OLED touchscreen. Now’s the time to get even more intimate with all your iPad is capable of.
Race cars should be at the pinnacle of what’s technologically possible. They should be the fastest, most agile cars out there, and if they just so happen to look good doing it, that’s a nice bonus. Thankfully, there have been a whole heap of race cars that look fantastic while blasting round circuits at eye-watering speeds.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given Elon Musk’s startup Neuralink the official go-ahead to implant its experimental brain chip on a second patient, according to a new report.
Consumer Reports is a trusted resource among car buyers, having provided thorough and comprehensive car reviews for decades. In contrast to many automotive publications, Consumer Reports tends to focus on the average driver rather than the enthusiast. The outlet considers many factors that other reviewers don’t ascribe much value to, like predicted reliability and predicted owner satisfaction. CR scores are culminations of an array of tests, and the totals are all out of 100 possible points.
If you’re in the market for an electric car, then Tesla’s barrage of price cuts in recent months might have been the welcome push you needed to go all in on battery power. But if you’re a rental firm that plowed millions into electrifying your fleet, only for its value to be slashed by such price cuts, then Tesla might not be your favorite company right now.
The millennial-skewed telehealth platform Hims & Hers announced Monday that is now offering customers a compounded version of semaglutide, the active ingredient in popular weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares expects that Western tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles could fuel inflation and hurt sales across Europe, calling them a “major trap.”
Celebrity endorsements are the auto industry’s bread and butter. Almost every car brand, or at least the ones with a marketing team, have employed Hollywood’s legion of fame for a commercial or three.
The U.S. News & World Report released its rankings for the best U.S. cities to live in for 2024-2025.