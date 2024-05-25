Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Google's biggest deal, Trump's net worth, Memorial Day gas prices: The week's most popular stories

Business News

Plus, Wendy’s is offering a $3 meal deal to rival McDonald’s $5 offer

ByQuartz Staff
Image for article titled Google&#39;s biggest deal, Trump&#39;s net worth, Memorial Day gas prices: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Graphic: Images: Chance Yeh, Curtus Means-Pool, Joe Raedle, SOPA Images
Google is expected to make its largest-ever acquisition. That could spell trouble for Microsoft

HubSpot logo is seen at Boston Convention and Exhibition Center on September 06, 2023.
HubSpot logo is seen at Boston Convention and Exhibition Center on September 06, 2023.
Photo: Chance Yeh (Getty Images)

Google parent Alphabet is reportedly making headway in its bid to acquire the $30 billion marketing software company HubSpot. That deal, which would be Google’s largest-ever acquisition, is part of the company’s strategy to compete with Microsoft in the cloud applications market.

Donald Trump’s net worth is sinking as investors ditch his new media company

Former president Donald Trump on May 21, 2024.
Former president Donald Trump on May 21, 2024.
Photo: Curtus Means-Pool (Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s net worth is dropping rapidly as investors continue to ditch stock in his media and technology company.

The U.S. government is draining 42 million gallons of gas from its reserves

A gas pump
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

The United States government is about to begin selling off a bunch of gasoline. Announced Tuesday, about 1 million barrels — the equivalent of 42 million gallons of gasoline — will be released for sale from the Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve (NGSR). The reason why? Summer road trips.

Wendy’s is offering a $3 meal deal to rival McDonald’s $5 offer

Image for article titled Google&#39;s biggest deal, Trump&#39;s net worth, Memorial Day gas prices: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

The fast food chain meal deal wars are heating up. This time, Wendy’s is making a bid to reach inflation weary consumers with a $3 breakfast bundle. — Francisco Velasquez

Bitcoin hasn’t rallied much a month after the ‘halving’ event. Experts say $100,000 is still in sight

Image for article titled Google&#39;s biggest deal, Trump&#39;s net worth, Memorial Day gas prices: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Leonid Sukala (Reuters)

One month after Bitcoin’s big halving event, people in the crypto community want to know where the major cryptocurrency is heading.

How Florida and Texas became the Wall Street of the south

The site of the new Goldman Sachs office in Dallas, Texas, following the groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 10, 2023.
The site of the new Goldman Sachs office in Dallas, Texas, following the groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 10, 2023.
Photo: Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Wall Street banks, hedge funds, and other financial institutions looking to expand their operations are increasingly turning to the business-friendly Sun Belt.

Coinbase took a blow from the Supreme Court’s Dogecoin ruling

Image for article titled Google&#39;s biggest deal, Trump&#39;s net worth, Memorial Day gas prices: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Illustration: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)

Crypto exchange Coinbase has lost a Supreme Court case over its Dogecoin sweepstakes. In Coinbase, Inc. v. Suski, consumers claimed they were duped into paying $100 or more to enter a sweepstakes in June 2021 for a chance to win prizes of up to $1.2 million in the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. In a unanimous ruling on Thursday, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson stated that the court, not an arbitrator, should decide whether the dispute belongs in arbitration.

9 cool tricks to make the most of your iPad

A 2024 iPad Air and iPad Pro sitting side by side showing the lock screen and apps next to an old Macintosh
Don’t stick with the default wallpaper on iPad, and don’t be afraid to try some of the interactable widgets available with iPad OS 17.
Photo: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo

The latest iPad Airs and iPad Pros breathed fresh life into Apple’s tablets just as they seemed to be getting stale. Love them or hate them, the new Pros and Airs are pretty damn powerful, with the M4-powered tablet being practically just as capable as the most recent baseline MacBooks, but with the extra benefit of a beautiful OLED touchscreen. Now’s the time to get even more intimate with all your iPad is capable of.

13 of the best looking race cars ever made

A photo of a green Jaguar race car.
Is this the prettiest race car ever?
Photo: Jaguar Land Rover

Race cars should be at the pinnacle of what’s technologically possible. They should be the fastest, most agile cars out there, and if they just so happen to look good doing it, that’s a nice bonus. Thankfully, there have been a whole heap of race cars that look fantastic while blasting round circuits at eye-watering speeds.

Elon Musk’s Neuralink got FDA approval to implant a brain chip in a second patient

Neuralink logo
Neuralink was founded in 2016 by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Image: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given Elon Musk’s startup Neuralink the official go-ahead to implant its experimental brain chip on a second patient, according to a new report. 

The 15 lowest ranked cars, according to Consumer Reports

A red Hardbody-style Frontier parked on dirt in front of mountains
Photo: Nissan

Consumer Reports is a trusted resource among car buyers, having provided thorough and comprehensive car reviews for decades. In contrast to many automotive publications, Consumer Reports tends to focus on the average driver rather than the enthusiast. The outlet considers many factors that other reviewers don’t ascribe much value to, like predicted reliability and predicted owner satisfaction. CR scores are culminations of an array of tests, and the totals are all out of 100 possible points. 

Tesla’s price cuts have hammered rental companies that bought EVs. Now it’s doing damage control

A photo of Tesla cars in storage.
Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP (Getty Images)

If you’re in the market for an electric car, then Tesla’s barrage of price cuts in recent months might have been the welcome push you needed to go all in on battery power. But if you’re a rental firm that plowed millions into electrifying your fleet, only for its value to be slashed by such price cuts, then Tesla might not be your favorite company right now. 

Hims & Hers is now selling Ozempic-like weight loss drugs for $199

Hims & Hers compunded semaglutide vials
The company is offering compounded semaglutide for $199 a month.
Image: Hims & Hers

The millennial-skewed telehealth platform Hims & Hers announced Monday that is now offering customers a compounded version of semaglutide, the active ingredient in popular weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy. 

Stellantis CEO says tariffs on Chinese EVs are a ‘major trap’

Former Jeep CEO Christian Meunier (left) and Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares (right) in September 2022. Tavares has led Stellantis since it was formed in 2021.
Former Jeep CEO Christian Meunier (left) and Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares (right) in September 2022. Tavares has led Stellantis since it was formed in 2021.
Photo: Bill Pugliano (Getty Images)

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares expects that Western tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles could fuel inflation and hurt sales across Europe, calling them a “major trap.”

6 celebrity car endorsements, from Sydney Sweeney to Beyoncé

Euphoria and Anyone But You star Sydney Sweeney has launched multiple campaigns with Ford Motor Co.
Euphoria and Anyone But You star Sydney Sweeney has launched multiple campaigns with Ford Motor Co.
Photo: Ford Motor Co.

Celebrity endorsements are the auto industry’s bread and butter. Almost every car brand, or at least the ones with a marketing team, have employed Hollywood’s legion of fame for a commercial or three. 

The top 10 places to live in the U.S. this year

Downtown Boise
Downtown Boise, Idaho.
Photo: Anna Gorin (Getty Images)

The U.S. News & World Report released its rankings for the best U.S. cities to live in for 2024-2025. 

