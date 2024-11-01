What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

McDonald's McFlurry fix, Starbucks cuts the menu, and Target's Thanksgiving deal: Retail news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Retail

McDonald's McFlurry fix, Starbucks cuts the menu, and Target's Thanksgiving deal: Retail news roundup

Plus, Starbucks tells corporate employees to come into the office or quit

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s McFlurry fix, Starbucks cuts the menu, and Target&#39;s Thanksgiving deal: Retail news roundup
Graphic: Images: NurPhoto, Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket, Getty, David Ryder

McDonald’s famously unreliable McFlurry machines might be a thing of the past following a recent court filing. Starbucks is saying goodbye to its olive oil-infused beverages as it aims to streamline its menu. Target’s challenging retail rivals Walmart and Aldi with a super cheap Thanksgiving basket. Check out those stories and more retail news highlights from this week.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

McDonald’s ice cream machines are always broken but now there’s finally a fix

McDonald’s ice cream machines are always broken but now there’s finally a fix

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s McFlurry fix, Starbucks cuts the menu, and Target&#39;s Thanksgiving deal: Retail news roundup
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

The notoriously broken McFlurry machines at McDonald’s could be a thing of the past, thanks to a recent court filing.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Starbucks is paring down its menu

Starbucks is paring down its menu

A Starbucks logo on paper cup.
A Starbucks logo on paper cup.
Illustration: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Starbucks (SBUX) is bidding farewell to its olive oil-infused beverages as it aims to streamline its menu.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

How do Halloween stores keep the spirit alive the rest of the year?

How do Halloween stores keep the spirit alive the rest of the year?

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s McFlurry fix, Starbucks cuts the menu, and Target&#39;s Thanksgiving deal: Retail news roundup
Image: Getty (Getty Images)

As the last trick-or-treaters head home and Halloween night comes to a close, one might wonder: What happens to Halloween stores when the costumes and candy vanish?

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Starbucks to corporate staffers: Quit or come into the office

Starbucks to corporate staffers: Quit or come into the office

Starbucks headquarters at Starbucks Center on July 3, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
Starbucks headquarters at Starbucks Center on July 3, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
Image: David Ryder (Getty Images)

Starbucks (SBUX) has warned its corporate staff that failing to work in the office three days a week could lead to termination.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Starbucks will stop charging for non-dairy milk as it simplifies the menu

Starbucks will stop charging for non-dairy milk as it simplifies the menu

Starbucks Coffee cup in Manama, Bahrain on March 5, 2024.
Starbucks Coffee cup in Manama, Bahrain on March 5, 2024.
Image: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Starbucks (SBUX) is wading through a frothy foam of challenges but has some big plans to get back in customers’ good graces.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Starbucks is turning to old-fashioned TV ads to turn things around

Starbucks is turning to old-fashioned TV ads to turn things around

A Starbucks advertisement at T-Mobile Park on June 30, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
A Starbucks advertisement at T-Mobile Park on June 30, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
Image: Brandon Sloter (Getty Images)

Starbucks (SBUX) is going prime time. The coffee giant plans to roll out a fresh batch of linear TV ads aimed at engaging everyone, not just loyal customers.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

McDonald’s has a plan to get diners back after the E.coli outbreak

McDonald’s has a plan to get diners back after the E.coli outbreak

A McDonald’s in Omaha, Nebraska.
A McDonald’s in Omaha, Nebraska.
Image: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

After a rocky week marked by an E.coli outbreak that sent customers fleeing, McDonald’s plans to flip the script with a red carpet rollout of deals for bargain hunters.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

McDonald’s is winning back customers with deals. But the E.coli hit is still to come

McDonald’s is winning back customers with deals. But the E.coli hit is still to come

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s McFlurry fix, Starbucks cuts the menu, and Target&#39;s Thanksgiving deal: Retail news roundup
Image: thad (Getty Images)

While McDonald’s may be in the eye of a storm, recent developments reveal not all is bleak.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Target takes on Walmart and Aldi with an ultra-cheap Thanksgiving basket

Target takes on Walmart and Aldi with an ultra-cheap Thanksgiving basket

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s McFlurry fix, Starbucks cuts the menu, and Target&#39;s Thanksgiving deal: Retail news roundup
Image: ROBYN BECK (Getty Images)

To lure budget-conscious shoppers, Target (TGT) is rolling out its cheapest Thanksgiving meal yet for just $20 – $5 less than last year.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

The CDC has confirmed the ‘likely’ culprit of the McDonald’s E. coli outbreak

The CDC has confirmed the ‘likely’ culprit of the McDonald’s E. coli outbreak

A McDonald’s on Old Kent Road on 8th May 2024 in London, United Kingdom.
A McDonald’s on Old Kent Road on 8th May 2024 in London, United Kingdom.
Image: Mike Kemp/In Pictures (Getty Images)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an update confirming that slivered onions served on McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers “are the likely source” of the recent E. coli outbreak.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Amazon isn’t the only retailer offering gas discounts. Here are others

Amazon isn’t the only retailer offering gas discounts. Here are others

A BP gas station in Queens Borough of New York City.
A BP gas station in Queens Borough of New York City.
Image: Ron Adar/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Deals at the pump are an increasingly popular perk in retail. Amazon (AMZN) recently announced that Prime members can get a discount of $0.10 per gallon at roughly 7,000 gas stations affiliated with BP (BP), including Amoco and Ampm. However, Amazon isn’t the only retailer offering fuel discounts – Walmart (WMT) and Kroger (KR) also provide their loyalty members perks at the pump.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Burger King is tossing onions as the E. coli outbreak grows

Burger King is tossing onions as the E. coli outbreak grows

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s McFlurry fix, Starbucks cuts the menu, and Target&#39;s Thanksgiving deal: Retail news roundup
Image: Matt Cardy (Getty Images)


In the wake of the troubling E. coli outbreak, major fast-food chains are springing into action to safeguard their customers, and Burger King (QSR) is up next.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement