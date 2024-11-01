McDonald's McFlurry fix, Starbucks cuts the menu, and Target's Thanksgiving deal: Retail news roundup

McDonald’s famously unreliable McFlurry machines might be a thing of the past following a recent court filing. Starbucks is saying goodbye to its olive oil-infused beverages as it aims to streamline its menu. Target’s challenging retail rivals Walmart and Aldi with a super cheap Thanksgiving basket. Check out those stories and more retail news highlights from this week.
As the last trick-or-treaters head home and Halloween night comes to a close, one might wonder: What happens to Halloween stores when the costumes and candy vanish?
Starbucks (SBUX) is wading through a frothy foam of challenges but has some big plans to get back in customers’ good graces.
Starbucks (SBUX) is going prime time. The coffee giant plans to roll out a fresh batch of linear TV ads aimed at engaging everyone, not just loyal customers.
After a rocky week marked by an E.coli outbreak that sent customers fleeing, McDonald’s plans to flip the script with a red carpet rollout of deals for bargain hunters.
While McDonald’s may be in the eye of a storm, recent developments reveal not all is bleak.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an update confirming that slivered onions served on McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers “are the likely source” of the recent E. coli outbreak.
Deals at the pump are an increasingly popular perk in retail. Amazon (AMZN) recently announced that Prime members can get a discount of $0.10 per gallon at roughly 7,000 gas stations affiliated with BP (BP), including Amoco and Ampm. However, Amazon isn’t the only retailer offering fuel discounts – Walmart (WMT) and Kroger (KR) also provide their loyalty members perks at the pump.
In the wake of the troubling E. coli outbreak, major fast-food chains are springing into action to safeguard their customers, and Burger King (QSR) is up next.