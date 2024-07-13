Ammo vending machines, the 'flight from hell,' summer camp for billionaires: The week's most popular stories

A company is rolling out ammo vending machines in grocery stores across the U.S., with six already in operation.
As billionaires traversed rural Idaho for this year’s Allen & Co. Sun Valley conference, one attendee stood out in the crowd of navy pullovers and black t-shirts.
A mass brawl involving two families on a July 3 flight forced the pilots to make an emergency landing just 36 minutes after takeoff.
Younger generations are deleting dating apps and seeking long-term love and IRL meet-cutes. Tinder is struggling because those would-be users don’t want casual hookups; Bumble has missed the mark when it’s sought to expand its customer base beyond millennial women.
The small Idaho town of Sun Valley normally has a population of just 1,783 – but this week that figure is expected to swell to include hundreds of more people and at least 165 private jets.
American Airlines is facing a number of challenges right now. Business-class flyers are upset with it. Its flight attendants are inching closer to a strike. Its stock is down nearly 18% for the year. “Where we stand right now, we know we dug ourselves a hole,” CEO Robert Isom said at a recent investment conference. Though American remains one of the most-liked airlines in the country, it has some work ahead of itself.
The possible closure of an Audi plant and a 3.8% drop in second-quarter sales (driven mostly by China) have put Volkswagen in a bit of a tough spot right now.
It wasn’t too long ago that there were only a few electric vehicles on the market. Considering how much has happened in the meantime, can you believe the Tesla Model S was only introduced twelve years ago? Ever since Tesla changed the game with the most important car of the 21st century, more and more automakers have been getting into the EV game. Understandably, that can make things confusing for car shoppers who want to go electric but don’t have an exhaustive knowledge of the industry.
Salmonella may have been present over the past four years in an Illinois factory that was responsible for a major recall of Quaker Oats products late last year, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed in warning letter it sent to Quaker Oat’s parent company PepsiCo in June.
Sandwich giant Arby’s is getting into the meal deal wars with a $9 bundle.
Long-distance travel can be stressful. And a big factor in just how stressful is the airport through which you’re traveling.
Walmart could soon head to court over its pricing practices.
Tesla’s model lineup has been very stagnant for a very long time. New models have shown up, diversifying the options on showroom floors, but the company’s oldest offerings have remained largely the same since their introduction. The age of the Model S and Model X has clearly been hitting sales, but now Tesla is trying to hide that story with its sales reporting.
The legal team for the shareholder who sued to shut down Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $56 billion pay package have upped their already record-breaking demands for compensation.
Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, now X, has been a struggle — and now it looks like the platform’s user growth has stalled.
Embattled aerospace giant Boeing has agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges that it conspired to defraud federal regulators prior to two deadly crashes involving its aircraft.
Alcohol isn’t top of mind for all Americans — and that’s pushing the nation’s largest nonalcoholic beer maker’s value well into the millions.
A hacker exposed nearly 10 billion passwords in what’s been dubbed as possibly the largest such leak of all time.
21 / 23
The Biden Administration announced Thursday it would dole out $1.7 billion to help automakers convert at-risk or shuttered manufacturing and assembly plants to make electric vehicles or hybrids.
22 / 23
As France ramped up its preparations for the 2024 Summer Olympics, law enforcement officials cracked down on the sale of counterfeit luxury goods.