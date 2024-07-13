How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Ammo vending machines, the 'flight from hell,' summer camp for billionaires: The week's most popular stories

Business News

Ammo vending machines, the 'flight from hell,' summer camp for billionaires: The week's most popular stories

Plus, Hinge and Grindr are leaving Bumble and Tinder in the dust

ByQuartz Staff
Image for article titled Ammo vending machines, the &#39;flight from hell,&#39; summer camp for billionaires: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Graphic: Images: Courtesy of American Rounds, Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images, Thierry Monasse / Contributor, Nikos Pekiaridis/NurPhoto
Vending machines for ammunition have hit grocery stores across the south

Vending machines for ammunition have hit grocery stores across the south

Image for article titled Ammo vending machines, the &#39;flight from hell,&#39; summer camp for billionaires: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Courtesy of American Rounds

A company is rolling out ammo vending machines in grocery stores across the U.S., with six already in operation.

Oprah looks chic in white at billionaire summer camp

Oprah looks chic in white at billionaire summer camp

Oprah leads Gayle King, Erin Burnett and Van Jones after the morning session at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 10, 2024 in Sun Valley, Idaho.
Image: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images (Getty Images)

As billionaires traversed rural Idaho for this year's Allen & Co. Sun Valley conference, one attendee stood out in the crowd of navy pullovers and black t-shirts.

A 'flight from hell' had to make an emergency landing after a 'mass brawl' in midair

A ‘flight from hell’ had to make an emergency landing after a ‘mass brawl’ in midair

A mass brawl broke out midair on Ryanair flight to London on July 3.
A mass brawl broke out midair on Ryanair flight to London on July 3.
Image: Thierry Monasse / Contributor (Getty Images)

A mass brawl involving two families on a July 3 flight forced the pilots to make an emergency landing just 36 minutes after takeoff.

Hinge and Grindr are leaving Bumble and Tinder in the dust

Hinge and Grindr are leaving Bumble and Tinder in the dust

A person is holding a mobile phone with the Hinge dating app logo on its screen.
A person is holding a mobile phone with the Hinge dating app logo on its screen.
Photo: Nikos Pekiaridis/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Younger generations are deleting dating apps and seeking long-term love and IRL meet-cutes. Tinder is struggling because those would-be users don't want casual hookups; Bumble has missed the mark when it's sought to expand its customer base beyond millennial women.

'Summer camp for billionaires' begins in Sun Valley with the arrival of 165 private jets

‘Summer camp for billionaires’ begins in Sun Valley with the arrival of 165 private jets

Private jets are seen on the tarmac at Friedman Memorial Airport during the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 8, 2022 in Sun Valley, Idaho.
Image: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The small Idaho town of Sun Valley normally has a population of just 1,783 – but this week that figure is expected to swell to include hundreds of more people and at least 165 private jets.

7 things American Airlines has to fix right now

7 things American Airlines has to fix right now

An American Airlines plane
An American Airlines plane
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

American Airlines is facing a number of challenges right now. Business-class flyers are upset with it. Its flight attendants are inching closer to a strike. Its stock is down nearly 18% for the year. "Where we stand right now, we know we dug ourselves a hole," CEO Robert Isom said at a recent investment conference. Though American remains one of the most-liked airlines in the country, it has some work ahead of itself.

Volkswagen is having a tough time

Volkswagen is having a tough time

Image for article titled Ammo vending machines, the &#39;flight from hell,&#39; summer camp for billionaires: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Jaque Silva/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images (Getty Images)

The possible closure of an Audi plant and a 3.8% drop in second-quarter sales (driven mostly by China) have put Volkswagen in a bit of a tough spot right now.

The 14 best electric cars right now, according to Consumer Reports

The 14 best electric cars right now, according to Consumer Reports

Tesla Modely Y
Photo: Tesla

It wasn't too long ago that there were only a few electric vehicles on the market. Considering how much has happened in the meantime, can you believe the Tesla Model S was only introduced twelve years ago? Ever since Tesla changed the game with the most important car of the 21st century, more and more automakers have been getting into the EV game. Understandably, that can make things confusing for car shoppers who want to go electric but don't have an exhaustive knowledge of the industry. 

A Quaker Oats facility might have had salmonella contamination for years, FDA says

A Quaker Oats facility might have had salmonella contamination for years, FDA says

Quaker Oats issued a recall of its granola bars and cereals in December 2023.
Quaker Oats issued a recall of its granola bars and cereals in December 2023.
Image: Jack Dempsey (AP)

Salmonella may have been present over the past four years in an Illinois factory that was responsible for a major recall of Quaker Oats products late last year, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed in warning letter it sent to Quaker Oat's parent company PepsiCo in June.

Arby's is joining the meal deal wars with a $9 bundle

Arby’s is joining the meal deal wars with a $9 bundle

An Arby’s restaurant in Miami, Florida.
An Arby’s restaurant in Miami, Florida.
Image: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Sandwich giant Arby's is getting into the meal deal wars with a $9 bundle

Read More

The 10 most stressful airports in America

The 10 most stressful airports in America

Passengers wait in line at Los Angeles International Airport
Passengers wait in line at Los Angeles International Airport
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

Long-distance travel can be stressful. And a big factor in just how stressful is the airport through which you're traveling.

Walmart is facing a class-action lawsuit for 'deceptive and unfair pricing practices'

Walmart is facing a class-action lawsuit for ‘deceptive and unfair pricing practices’

Walmart store
Photo: Alexander Farnsworth (Getty Images)

Walmart could soon head to court over its pricing practices. 

Read More

ChatGPT might rule the AI chatbots — but it can't beat Google Search

ChatGPT might rule the AI chatbots — but it can’t beat Google Search

Image for article titled Ammo vending machines, the &#39;flight from hell,&#39; summer camp for billionaires: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Thilina Kaluthotage/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Just as online search engines took our curiosities from the shelves of libraries and onto computer screens, ChatGPT has indisputably reshaped how people across the globe seek answers to their questions. 

Tesla's oldest cars don't seem to be selling well

Tesla’s oldest cars don’t seem to be selling well

Image for article titled Ammo vending machines, the &#39;flight from hell,&#39; summer camp for billionaires: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Tesla

Tesla's model lineup has been very stagnant for a very long time. New models have shown up, diversifying the options on showroom floors, but the company's oldest offerings have remained largely the same since their introduction. The age of the Model S and Model X has clearly been hitting sales, but now Tesla is trying to hide that story with its sales reporting. 

The lawyers who killed Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla payday want $370,000 per hour

The lawyers who killed Elon Musk’s $56 billion Tesla payday want $370,000 per hour

Image for article titled Ammo vending machines, the &#39;flight from hell,&#39; summer camp for billionaires: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: boonchai wedmakawand (Getty Images)

The legal team for the shareholder who sued to shut down Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package have upped their already record-breaking demands for compensation. 

X's growth is stuck in place since Elon Musk bought it

X’s growth is stuck in place since Elon Musk bought it

elon musk with his hands put together in front of his face looking upwards
Elon Musk at the Milken Institute’s Global Conference on May 6, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Apu Gomes (Getty Images)

Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, now X, has been a struggle — and now it looks like the platform's user growth has stalled. 

Boeing will plead guilty to a felony in two deadly 737 Max crashes

Boeing will plead guilty to a felony in two deadly 737 Max crashes

David Calhoun
Outgoing Boeing CEO David Calhoun testified before Congress last month.
Photo: Andrew Harnik

Embattled aerospace giant Boeing has agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges that it conspired to defraud federal regulators prior to two deadly crashes involving its aircraft. 

Non-alcoholic beer is surging as young adults and Ozempic users embrace sobriety

Non-alcoholic beer is surging as young adults and Ozempic users embrace sobriety

Company founder Bill Shufelt (right) and head brewer John Walker (left) sit in the Athletic Brewing’s non-alcoholic brewery and production plant in Stratford, Connecticut.
Company founder Bill Shufelt (right) and head brewer John Walker (left) sit in the Athletic Brewing’s non-alcoholic brewery and production plant in Stratford, Connecticut.
Image: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

Alcohol isn't top of mind for all Americans — and that's pushing the nation's largest nonalcoholic beer maker's value well into the millions. 

A hacker posted 10 billion passwords — probably the biggest leak ever

A hacker posted 10 billion passwords — probably the biggest leak ever

Image for article titled Ammo vending machines, the &#39;flight from hell,&#39; summer camp for billionaires: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Image: Seksan Mongkhonkhamsao (Getty Images)

A hacker exposed nearly 10 billion passwords in what's been dubbed as possibly the largest such leak of all time. 

The Biden administration is handing out $1.7 billion to help firms like GM and Stellantis make EVs

The Biden administration is handing out $1.7 billion to help firms like GM and Stellantis make EVs

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a United Auto Workers union event in Belvidere, Illinois. His administration has awarded Stellantis $334 million to revitalize the plant.
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a United Auto Workers union event in Belvidere, Illinois. His administration has awarded Stellantis $334 million to revitalize the plant.
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

The Biden Administration announced Thursday it would dole out $1.7 billion to help automakers convert at-risk or shuttered manufacturing and assembly plants to make electric vehicles or hybrids. 

France seized fake Louis Vuitton bags and thousands of other counterfeits before the Paris Olympics

France seized fake Louis Vuitton bags and thousands of other counterfeits before the Paris Olympics

This photograph shows counterfeit clothes seized by members of the municipal police in the back of a car during an anti-counterfeiting operation at the Saint-Ouen flea market in northern Paris
Image: THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)

As France ramped up its preparations for the 2024 Summer Olympics, law enforcement officials cracked down on the sale of counterfeit luxury goods. 

