How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Trump at McDonald's, Amazon's gas discount, and listeria everywhere: Business news roundup

Business News

Trump at McDonald's, Amazon's gas discount, and listeria everywhere: Business news roundup

Plus, American Airlines is fed up with Boeing, and the states gaining and losing the most people

Image for article titled Trump at McDonald's, Amazon's gas discount, and listeria everywhere: Business news roundup
Image: Pool (Getty Images), Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images), NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images), Photo: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle (Getty Images), Krisztian Bocsi (Getty Images), Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images), Larry MacDougal (AP), Screenshot: Peter Todd’s X account (Other)
McDonald’s is distancing itself from Donald Trump after a high-profile visit to the fryer

McDonald's is distancing itself from Donald Trump after a high-profile visit to the fryer

Donald Trump, in a black apron, hands McDonald's fries to someone
Image: Pool (Getty Images)

McDonald’s is distancing itself from former President Donald Trump after his headline-grabbing stop at a Pennsylvania location, where he pretended to work during a closed event attended by pre-screened supporters.

3 states that lost the most residents in America — and 3 states that gained the most

3 states that lost the most residents in America — and 3 states that gained the most

Construction workers build a multi-family complex in Texas.
Construction workers build a multi-family complex in Texas.
Photo: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle (Getty Images)

Americans are on the move — and a new report shows where they’re headed and where they’re coming from.

Census data released as part of the American Community Survey shows that Americans are increasingly heading South. The survey asked respondents where they live now and if they lived in the same place a year ago. It’s an attempt to understand when and where Americans are moving within the country — or what the Census Bureau refers to as state-to-state migration.  

10 new cars that sit on dealer lots the longest

10 new cars that sit on dealer lots the longest

Image for article titled Trump at McDonald&#39;s, Amazon&#39;s gas discount, and listeria everywhere: Business news roundup
Photo: Krisztian Bocsi (Getty Images)

Some used car prices are going down slowly and supply chain disruptions are abating, but buying a new car is still a headache. At least that’s the case for those looking to buy popular cars like the Toyota Rav4 or full size trucks from Ford, Chevy and Ram. But, certain other cars are just sitting on dealer lots, and savvy buyers can use this to their advantage in some cases, as Car and Driver reports.

What’s with all the listeria in our food?

What's with all the listeria in our food?

Customers shop in the deli meat aisle of a grocery store on October 17, 2024 in Miami, Florida.
Customers shop in the deli meat aisle of a grocery store on October 17, 2024 in Miami, Florida.
Image: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)

It has been a very busy year for food recalls in the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced several recalls over the past few months for everything from ice cream and waffles to fresh produce and even millions of pounds of deli meat.

American Airlines is fed up with Boeing

American Airlines is fed up with Boeing

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom.
American Airlines CEO Robert Isom.
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

American Airlines (AAL) chief Robert Isom is tired of waiting for Boeing (BA) to get its act together.

“I look forward to the day when they’re not just a distraction,” Isom told CNBC Thursday. “We’ve been struggling with them over the last five years.”

This year in particular, the aircraft manufacturer has been plagued with problems, starting with a door plug blowout an Alaska Airlines flight in January. Since then, it has faced scrutiny both from regulators and the court of public opinion over a growing pile of safety issues. 

Amazon Prime now comes with a gas discount. Here’s how it works

Amazon Prime now comes with a gas discount. Here's how it works

BP fuel station in New York, United States of America, on July 4th, 2024. (
BP fuel station in New York, United States of America, on July 4th, 2024.
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Amazon (AMZN) subscribers pony up for Prime in exchange for free two-day shipping, discounts on services such as Grubhub, and access to films and TV shows on Prime Video. Now they can add gas savings to that list.

Delta’s CEO thinks he’s a rockstar now

Delta's CEO thinks he's a rockstar now

A Delta Air Lines plane in front of the Sphere
A Delta Air Lines plane in front of the Sphere
Photo: Larry MacDougal (AP)

Dead & Co. U2. Ed Bastian. The CEO of Delta Air Lines (DAL) is adding his name to the pantheon of star performers who have taken the stage at the Sphere in Las Vegas, with plans to make a presentation there during CES 2025.

The man named as Bitcoin’s creator in an HBO documentary has gone into hiding

The man named as Bitcoin's creator in an HBO documentary has gone into hiding

Image for article titled Trump at McDonald&#39;s, Amazon&#39;s gas discount, and listeria everywhere: Business news roundup
Screenshot: Peter Todd’s X account (Other)

Remember the buzz surrounding the HBO (WBD) documentary that claimed to have uncovered the true identity of Bitcoin’s mysterious creator, Satoshi Nakamoto? It appears that the person identified as Satoshi has now gone underground, reportedly driven into hiding by an onslaught of intrusive questions and concerns over potential threats.

McDonald’s is facing its first lawsuit from the Quarter Pounder E. coli outbreak

McDonald's is facing its first lawsuit from the Quarter Pounder E. coli outbreak

McDonald’s is facing its first lawsuit from the Quarter Pounder E. coli outbreak
At least 49 victims have been reported nationwide, including one fatality

AI can make a ‘digital twin’ of you. Here’s how it’s shaking up retail

AI can make a 'digital twin' of you. Here's how it's shaking up retail

AI can make a "digital twin" of you. Here's how it's shaking up retail
Michelle Bacharach, CEO of AI styling platform FindMine, on how AI can be the “ultimate tiebreaker” between a retailer’s creative and sales teams

