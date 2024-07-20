Elon Musk's space gig, Trump's Bitcoin buddies, Boeing's $1 billion order: The week's most popular stories

2 / 20
Emirates just placed a big order with Boeing — and not for passenger jets. The Dubai-based aviation group’s SkyCargo division announced Tuesday that it had put itself down for five new 777 Freighters. That’s $1 billion worth of planes on top of another five that Emirates is already expecting.
Disney is working on updating its streaming platform Disney + with a slate of new features, including live channels and algorithms, that’ll make it look like a mashup of regular TV and Netflix.
A long-in-the-works Boeing aircraft might have just cleared a key regulatory hurdle. After the Air Current reported Friday that the Federal Aviation Administration has begun taking key certification flights on the company’s 777x plane, Deutsche Bank thinks a revenue bump could be coming soon for the embattled planemaker.
We trust gig workers to drive us around, deliver our food and go through the tedium of shopping for our groceries. We trust the profile picture on the app is a safe person and that their employers back that up. One woman made a killing on exploiting that fantasy of safety, and her story is thrilling and terrifying at the same time.
The cyberattack targeting the company that handles the financial transaction side of car buying for some 15,000 car dealers in the U.S. finally ended thanks, almost certainly to a paid ransom.
Despite fears over artificial intelligence replacing workers, some employees are embracing the technology for work. In May, usage of OpenAI’s ChatGPT grew 74%, from 1.8 billion site visits in April, to 3.1 billion, according to Similarweb website traffic data collected by FlexOS. ChatGPT was the most used generative AI tool for work around the world in May, and was followed by competitors including Google Gemini and Anthropic’s Claude.
The attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump on Saturday stunned and captivated millions across the world. It also ignited a merchandise feeding frenzy.
Tens of thousands of tech workers have lost their jobs this year, and the next generation is taking notice that the days of free meals and hefty stock options may be over.
Amazon no longer wants its corporate employees to side-step office hours.
JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon joins leaders across industries who have spoken out in condemnation of political violence and disunity in the U.S. after an assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump this past weekend.
BlackRock has removed a years-old advertisement featuring Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old gunman who authorities say shot and injured former President Donald Trump during a rally Saturday in Pennsylvania.
General Motors’s goal of producing 1 million electric vehicles in North America by the end of next year is mired in doubt after comments from CEO Mary Barra on Monday.
An early investor in Amazon and Tesla said Nvidia is a different bet, and that the AI chipmaker could reach a $50 trillion valuation in a decade.
One of China’s main competitors in the chip war has built a research and development center for chips in Shanghai as it faces pressure from U.S. sanctions aimed at curbing its advanced technology efforts.
There was much fanfare at the turn of the decade when rental giant Hertz announced it was investing big to electrify its fleet. The firm and a whole host of other renters spent millions adding Tesla and Polestar models to their fleets, only to start selling them off cheap when the problems started mounting.
A record 34.7 million people are estimated to go on a cruise trip in 2024, according to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA). And if they’re not careful, some of them could wind up with a hefty medical bill.