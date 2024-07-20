How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Elon Musk's space gig, Trump's Bitcoin buddies, Boeing's $1 billion order: The week's most popular stories

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

Elon Musk's space gig, Trump's Bitcoin buddies, Boeing's $1 billion order: The week's most popular stories

Plus, Disney’s new streaming plan sounds a lot like regular TV

ByQuartz Staff
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Elon Musk&#39;s space gig, Trump&#39;s Bitcoin buddies, Boeing&#39;s $1 billion order: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Graphic: Images: NASA, Michael Reaves, Courtesy of Emirates, SOPA Images / Contributor
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 20

Elon Musk’s SpaceX will spend $680 million to crash the International Space Station into the sea

Elon Musk’s SpaceX will spend $680 million to crash the International Space Station into the sea

The International Space Station
The International Space Station
Photo: NASA (Getty Images)

Over the past decade and change, SpaceX has become a leader in sending rockets into space. Now, the aerospace giant will spend $680 million to bring down the International Space Station (ISS), according to documents published Tuesday by NASA. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 20

Mark Cuban says Silicon Valley is backing Trump because he would make their Bitcoin worth more

Mark Cuban says Silicon Valley is backing Trump because he would make their Bitcoin worth more

Mark Cuban
Mark Cuban
Photo: Michael Reaves (Getty Images)

When Donald Trump first ran for president in 2016, Silicon Valley seemed to widely oppose his candidacy. Fast-forward to 2024, and elites in the region are publicly backing him in droves — but why? According to Mark Cuban, it’s all about cryptocurrency. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 20

Boeing just got a $1 billion order from Emirates — but not for passenger planes

Boeing just got a $1 billion order from Emirates — but not for passenger planes

An Emirates SkyCargo plane
An Emirates SkyCargo plane
Photo: Courtesy of Emirates

Emirates just placed a big order with Boeing — and not for passenger jets. The Dubai-based aviation group’s SkyCargo division announced Tuesday that it had put itself down for five new 777 Freighters. That’s $1 billion worth of planes on top of another five that Emirates is already expecting. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 20

Disney’s new streaming plan sounds a lot like regular TV

Disney’s new streaming plan sounds a lot like regular TV

Disney has over 230 million subscribers across its streaming services.
Disney has over 230 million subscribers across its streaming services.
Image: SOPA Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

Disney is working on updating its streaming platform Disney + with a slate of new features, including live channels and algorithms, that’ll make it look like a mashup of regular TV and Netflix. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 20

Boeing might have just gotten a $2 billion gift from the FAA

Boeing might have just gotten a $2 billion gift from the FAA

A Boeing 777x
A Boeing 777x
Photo: David Ryder (Getty Images)

A long-in-the-works Boeing aircraft might have just cleared a key regulatory hurdle. After the Air Current reported Friday that the Federal Aviation Administration has begun taking key certification flights on the company’s 777x plane, Deutsche Bank thinks a revenue bump could be coming soon for the embattled planemaker. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 20

A woman made her own black market by renting out Uber and Lyft accounts

A woman made her own black market by renting out Uber and Lyft accounts

A windshield with driving app stickers
Uber and Lyft Driver, signs in car window, Queens, New York.
Photo: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

We trust gig workers to drive us around, deliver our food and go through the tedium of shopping for our groceries. We trust the profile picture on the app is a safe person and that their employers back that up. One woman made a killing on exploiting that fantasy of safety, and her story is thrilling and terrifying at the same time. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 20

The massive car dealership cyberattack has ended with a $25 million ransom

The massive car dealership cyberattack has ended with a $25 million ransom

Image for article titled Elon Musk&#39;s space gig, Trump&#39;s Bitcoin buddies, Boeing&#39;s $1 billion order: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

The cyberattack targeting the company that handles the financial transaction side of car buying for some 15,000 car dealers in the U.S. finally ended thanks, almost certainly to a paid ransom. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 20

The top 10 AI tools people are using at work

The top 10 AI tools people are using at work

Businessman in a suit typing on a laptop keyboard with a graphic of a chat overlayed over his hand, a paper with charts is laying beside the keyboard
Illustration: boonstudio (Getty Images)

Despite fears over artificial intelligence replacing workers, some employees are embracing the technology for work. In May, usage of OpenAI’s ChatGPT grew 74%, from 1.8 billion site visits in April, to 3.1 billion, according to Similarweb website traffic data collected by FlexOS. ChatGPT was the most used generative AI tool for work around the world in May, and was followed by competitors including Google Gemini and Anthropic’s Claude. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 20

People are already turning the Trump assassination attempt into merchandise

People are already turning the Trump assassination attempt into merchandise

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

The attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump on Saturday stunned and captivated millions across the world. It also ignited a merchandise feeding frenzy. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 20

Gen Z is souring on tech jobs

Gen Z is souring on tech jobs

seven young people of different races and genders sitting beside each other on a green carpet in front of a window on their laptops, tablets, and phones
Photo: PeopleImages (Getty Images)

Tens of thousands of tech workers have lost their jobs this year, and the next generation is taking notice that the days of free meals and hefty stock options may be over. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 20

Amazon wants employees to come to the office — and stay there

Amazon wants employees to come to the office — and stay there

Two Amazon employees talk at one of the entrances to the new Amazon headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.
Two Amazon employees talk at one of the entrances to the new Amazon headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.
Image: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP (Getty Images)

Amazon no longer wants its corporate employees to side-step office hours. 

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 20

Read Jamie Dimon’s memo to JPMorgan employees about the Trump assassination attempt

Read Jamie Dimon’s memo to JPMorgan employees about the Trump assassination attempt

Jamie Dimon
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon joins leaders across industries who have spoken out in condemnation of political violence and disunity in the U.S. after an assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump this past weekend. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 20

The gunman who shot Donald Trump once appeared in a BlackRock ad

The gunman who shot Donald Trump once appeared in a BlackRock ad

BlackRock manages $10.64 trillion in assets.
BlackRock manages $10.64 trillion in assets.
Image: Andrew Burton (Getty Images)

BlackRock has removed a years-old advertisement featuring Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old gunman who authorities say shot and injured former President Donald Trump during a rally Saturday in Pennsylvania. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 20

GM’s electric vehicle goals are in doubt after CEO Mary Barra’s comments

GM’s electric vehicle goals are in doubt after CEO Mary Barra’s comments

General Motors sold 21,930 electric vehicles during the second quarter of 2024.
General Motors sold 21,930 electric vehicles during the second quarter of 2024.
Photo: Nic Antaya (Getty Images)

General Motors’s goal of producing 1 million electric vehicles in North America by the end of next year is mired in doubt after comments from CEO Mary Barra on Monday. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 20

Get ready for Nvidia’s market cap to soar to $50 trillion, top investor says

Get ready for Nvidia’s market cap to soar to $50 trillion, top investor says

Nvidia sign is posted outside the Nvidia headquarters under a white, web-like structure
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

An early investor in Amazon and Tesla said Nvidia is a different bet, and that the AI chipmaker could reach a $50 trillion valuation in a decade

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 20

Huawei just built a $1.4 billion chip center as it faces U.S. sanctions

Huawei just built a $1.4 billion chip center as it faces U.S. sanctions

aerial photo of Huawei logo seen on glass building on right of photo, the left shows shorter buildings and a road
Main building at Huawei’s production campus on April 25, 2019 in Dongguan, near Shenzhen, China.
Photo: Kevin Frayer (Getty Images)

One of China’s main competitors in the chip war has built a research and development center for chips in Shanghai as it faces pressure from U.S. sanctions aimed at curbing its advanced technology efforts

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 20

Electric cars just aren’t working for Hertz and other rental companies

Electric cars just aren’t working for Hertz and other rental companies

A photo of Tesla cars at a Hertz rental parking lot.
Photo: Eric R. Davidson (Getty Images)

There was much fanfare at the turn of the decade when rental giant Hertz announced it was investing big to electrify its fleet. The firm and a whole host of other renters spent millions adding Tesla and Polestar models to their fleets, only to start selling them off cheap when the problems started mounting. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 20

Getting sick on a cruise ship could cost you as much as the vacation

Getting sick on a cruise ship could cost you as much as the vacation

Over 34 million are expected to travel on cruise ship in 2024.
Over 34 million are expected to travel on cruise ship in 2024.
Image: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)

A record 34.7 million people are estimated to go on a cruise trip in 2024, according to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA). And if they’re not careful, some of them could wind up with a hefty medical bill. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

20 / 20