Japanese company ispace lost its lunar lander... What was slated to be the first landing of a commercially made spacecraft on the Moon didn’t happen.

…and Air India might lose its pilots. A revamped pay structure, which includes a flying allowance component of only 40 hours in place of 70, has been dubbed “draconian” by the carrier’s pilots and cabin crew.



Xerox is giving away the lab in which the modern world was born. Palo Alto Research Center, which produced the PC, the mouse, Ethernet, and the laser printer, will now be run by SRI International, a nonprofit institute.



Netflix is spending $2.5 billion on South Korean films and TV shows. Co-CEO Ted Sarandos announced the investment after meeting South Korean president Yoon Suk - yeol . In 2021, South Korean culture exports reached a record $12.4 billion.

Yelp has no patience for writer’s block

Crowdsourced reviews of businesses just got easier to write—and maybe a little less personal.



Yelp is using AI to help people review restaurants. When writing a review , users now see topics—like “Food,” “Service,” and “Ambiance”—above the draft post that help them keep track of what they’ve covered and remind them what they may want to address. Once a topic is addressed in the review, it gets a checkmark.

But as AI assistance grows in popularity, it raises the question of what the world will look like if every digital service runs on large language models. Restaurants already game online reviews, but what if all that negative feedback starts to sound the same?

LVMH is doubling down in China

>$500 billion: Market cap of LVMH, making it Europe’s first half-trillion-dollar company



Even before reaching its new sky-high valuation, the French luxury house, founded and run by Bernard Arnault, became the first European firm to sli de into the list of the top 10 companies in the world by stock valuation. LVMH has affluent shoppers in China to thank for its ascent to the top.

Another one at the top: BTS

Whether you’re still reeling from D-Day or have no idea what we’re talking about, you’ve probably heard of K-Pop band BTS (short for “Bangtan Sonyeondan”), one of the world’s top-s elling musical acts . It took a lot of blood, sweat, and tears (no pun intended) for the impeccably co iffed septet to reach meteoric levels of fame.

Starting from when the band debuted in 2013 to its hiatus announcement in 2022, we take a look at how BTS has evolved over the years.

The FAA let SpaceX launch Starship without the usual pad protections

Why is the world's top milk producer looking to import more dairy products?

There's a kind of stress our brains don't notice—and it's burning us out

The countries where people retire the youngest

How Bed Bath & Beyond lost the fight to stave off bankruptcy

Mike Bloomberg is planning to leave his company to Bloomberg Philanthropies

Surprising discoveries

The American Library Association saw a record number of censorship reports in 2022. More than 2,500 titles were targeted, a 38% increase over 2021.



A 230-year-old statue was likely defaced by children armed with blue crayons. They didn’t quite stay within the lines.

Elon Musk has an alternative Twitter account. More than 24,700 followers pay $4 a month to access his subscriber-only Muskiness.



Don’t take a metal detector to Cleethorpes Beach in England. You may be fined £100 ($124).



The ocean is heating rapidly and scientists don’t exactly know why. They do know it’s not good.

