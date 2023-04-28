Good morning, Quartz readers!



Here’s what you need to know

Softbank made it clear Arm is front and center in its portfolio. Rene Haas, the CEO of the British chip designer, was named to Softbank’s board ahead of Arm’s landmark IPO.

Chinese police made an unannounced visit to Bain & Co’s Shanghai hub. It’s really just business as usual though, as the country heightens its scrutiny of foreign firms.

Kenyan stocks, on the other hand, would like more involvement from foreign firms. The Nairobi Securities Exchange saw its lowest level of outside investment in six years last month at just 30.1%.



US GDP grew by 1.1% in the first quarter of this year. That might look bad on the surface, but it doesn’t tell the whole story.

Twitter censorship is worsening around the globe

Elon Musk’s views on censorship are complicated and oftentimes erroneous, but the social media company he now runs is surely seeing a lot of real censorship from countries around the world.



In the first half of 2022, before the chief twit took over, Twitter got around 53,000 legal requests from governments to remove content from its site. India led the way—and its censorship efforts are only on the rise.

The EVs are coming, even if you can’t hear them

“The internal combustion engine has gone unrivaled for over a century, but electric vehicles are changing the status quo. By 2030, they will avoid the need for at least five million barrels a day of oil. Cars are just the first wave: electric buses and trucks will follow soon.”



—Fatih Birol, the executive director of the International Energy Agency, talking about a new IEA report that found a fifth of all global automobile sales will be electric this year, up from just 4% in 2020. One country will be a clear front-runner.

The activists are coming for BP, and you can hear them, loud and clear

“Do you like wildfires? Do you like the natural world? Do you want to see it destroyed?”



Those were just some of the questions—sprinkled among the expletives—thrown at BP executives during their annual shareholder meeting yesterday. The oil giant’s chairman Helge Lund wasn’t amused. We’ve got the full recap.

