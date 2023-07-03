Good morning, Quartz readers!



Apple has become the first company in the world to reach a $3 trillion valuation. The tech giant officially hit the milestone on June 30.

Elon Musk is making the job of Twitter’s CEO Linda Yaccarino even harder. His announcement of daily tweet view limits will not go down well with advertisers and corporate accounts.

The Reddit “Ask Me Anything” as we know it is dead. Moderators of the r/IAmA subreddit are no longer going to organize the popular Q&As .

A Brazilian court barred Jair Bolsonaro from running for office until 2030. The former president was found guilty of abuse of power during last year’s election campaign.

Why America’s EV industry is bigger in the south

The Midwest region of the US may be home to automobile trail blazers like Ford and General Motors, but the next generation of EVs will likely come from the country’s south.



The geographical shift in manufacturing has been years in the making, as foreign transplants like Toyota and Volkswagen have poured investments into southern states. But one big employment trend can’t be ignored, and that’s unionization— or lack th ereof —that’s making labor cheaper.

Doing business in China just got even riskier

Beijing has a newly amended counterespionage law that’s poised to present new uncertainties and legal risks for international firms.



The law, which took effect July 1, vastly expands the definition of espionage. Criminal cases of espionage already risk life imprisonment. For foreigners, the new law threatens exit and entry bans, as well as deportation. Quartz reporter Mary Hui explains why the catch-all phrasing can encompass even the most mundane business activities.



Three recent SCOTUS rulings, by the numbers

The end of last week brought with it a barrage of high-profile rulings from the US Supreme Court that have wide-ranging implications for Americans.

$430 billion: Amount of student loan debt that the court ruled the Biden administration can’t cancel. The White House unveiled its plan B following the ruling

6-3: Majority ruling in 303 Creative v Elenis, which states that a wedding web designer can refuse to work on same-sex weddings

45: Years of precedent the court’s decision to end affirmative action wiped out

Surprising discoveries

The road to Florida is paved with radioactive waste. The US state is allowing uranium runoff to be used in the construction of new roads.

A common blood condition can lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. But clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential is tied to blood cancer and heart disease.



No one wanted Princess Leia’s iconic white gown from 1977. Auctioneers were hoping to get $2 million for it.



We’re about to learn more about dark energy. The European Space Agency’s Euclid spacecraft is off to discover why the universe is expanding at an accelerated pace.

Not all frog croaks signal mating. In fact, some of the guttural noises are trying to stop it.

