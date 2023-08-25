Good morning, Quartz readers!



Here’s what you need to know

Trump surrendered at the Fulton County jail. The former president, who faces charges of conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, scowled in his mugshot, which he promptly posted on X.

Diversity programs are facing another legal attack. After his win against affirmative action in the Supreme Court, conservative crusader Ed Blum is taking on fellowships in law firms.

SpaceX was sued for alleged bias in hiring practices… Elon Musk’s space exploration company discriminated against refugees and asylum recipients , the DOJ alleged in a lawsuit.



…and Maui County sued a utility company over the deadly wildfires. The suit argued that Hawaiian Electric neglected to shut off its power lines, despite dangerous weather conditions.

Spinning their wheels

More than half the Peloton owners awaiting replacements for their recalled bike seats haven’t received them yet and it’s starting to affect the fitness company’s subscriber numbers. Peloton says as many as 20,000 customers affected by the retail “elected to pause their monthly subscriptions in [fiscal] Q4 pending the receipt of a replacement seat post,” contributing to a $242 million loss in the quarter ended June 30. The results pushed Peloton shares to an all-time low.

600 million and counting

That’s how many Pumpkin Spice Lattes—hot, iced, or blended into Frappucinos—that Starbucks has sold since debuting the drink 20 years ago. The PSL may be polarizing, but its scent and taste have made their way into all manner of other products, from cream cheese and dog treats to candles and face masks.

This year, the old PSL comes in other guises as well: a new tea-based iced drink and an alcoholic version. (The six Starbucks Reserve stores around the world, branded as exclusive roastery locations and also serve alcohol, will be offering drinks like the Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Iced Latte and a Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini.)

Writing in The New Yorker this week about the US government’s reliance on SpaceX, journalist Ronan Farrow concludes that the space company’s owner, Elon Musk, “sought out business opportunities in crucial areas where, after decades of privatization, the state has receded.”

Here comes the counterargument from Quartz’s Tim Fernholz, who offers two important case studies from the still-nascent space industry suggesting that the government’s capacity in space is actually increasing as a result of working with SpaceX. And, he argues, SpaceX wouldn’t loom so large as an influence on NASA or military space pursuits if other private space contractors like Boeing “hadn’t failed repeatedly to deliver.”

Surprising discoveries

A newspaper ad for Hackney Diamonds was an album promo in disguise. The Rolling Stones will apparently drop new music soon.

Apple is now supporting a right-to-repair bill. The legislation in California goes even farther than new laws in other states making it easier to fix electronics and other goods.

Coffee grounds strengthen concrete. Scientists made the building material 30% stronger with the addition of coffee-derived biochar.

Cheaper than a long-distance call. BT is selling thousands of its iconic red public phone booths for £1 apiece.

Pizza may help control your rheumatoid arthritis. Researchers found the mozzarella cheese and olive oil to be especially beneficial.

Our best wishes for a productive day.