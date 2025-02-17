🌏 Meta’s AI butlers

The Daily Brief writers are off today for Presidents’ Day, so no edition tomorrow. Visit qz.com today for coverage. We’ll be back in your inbox on Wednesday morning.

Meta is working on AI-robots that can do chores. The tech giant is reportedly investing in its own hardware for humanoid robots.

Novo Nordisk stock had its worst week in 2025. That comes after a Super Bowl ad from Hims & Hers challenged the company’s dominance over the weight-loss industry.

Uber wants Tesla’s nachos. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says robotaxis are a trillion-dollar opportunity and wants Tesla’s Cybercab on its app.

Google’s AI head tells employees to chill over DeepSeek. Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis says the tech giant has better models than the Chinese AI startup.

Igloo recalled a million coolers over finger amputation risk. The company’s 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers could pose “fingertip amputation and crushing hazards.”

Airbnb’s stock is on fire

Airbnb jumped more than 14% on Friday after its profit and revenue for the final three months of 2024 beat expectations.

The company also announced it plans to invest up to $250 million on new businesses to be introduced starting in May. “We are not going to launch separate apps or separate brands,” CEO Brian Chesky said on the earnings call. “We’re going to have one app, one brand, the Airbnb app. We want the Airbnb app, kind of similar to Amazon, to be one place to go for all of your traveling and living needs.”

How much revenue does Airbnb expect to make in 2025? Quartz’s Josh Fellman breaks it down.

Google’s thirsty data centers

Google said it won’t meet its 2030 climate goals as its 2024 environmental report revealed a 48% rise in emissions since 2019, driven by its data centers and supply chains.

Google’s data centers around the world consumed a total of 6.1 billion gallons of potable water, alone, in 2023 — that’s about as much as 40.7 golf courses, according to the company’s report. Data centers need water to cool servers, which generate significant heat. Most water circulates in a closed-loop system, but some is lost to evaporation.

Where are Google’s top 10 water consumers located? Quartz’s Britney Nguyen has the details.

