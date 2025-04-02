🌏 Amazon shops TikTok

Good morning, Quartz readers!

Amazon has its eyes on TikTok. The tech giant is exploring a potential purchase as a crucial deadline draws near.

Tesla posted its weakest quarterly sales in years. The automaker failed to meet Wall Street’s already low expectations.

… But it’s not all bad news for Tesla. The stock actually jumped after news broke that Elon Musk’s time with DOGE is coming to an end.

Walmart continues to take the lead on tariffs. This comes despite the retail giant being summoned by the country’s authorities last month.

A U.S. coal plant was demolished to make way for an AI data center. The new facility in Pennsylvania will run on natural gas.

China has reportedly delayed approval of U.S. investments. The move may be an attempt to increase its leverage in ongoing trade talks with Washington.

Walmart now pays managers more than $600,000 a year – Here’s the impact

Walmart’s major pay boost for its store managers is yielding positive results, according to U.S. CEO John Furner.

At the National Retail Federation (NRF) 2025 conference, Furner shared that the pay increase has led to a noticeable shift in how managers discuss business and approach company profits and losses.

This change in mindset has been key to improving performance across Walmart’s management ranks, which include over 400 roles.

What key piece of advice did Furner give store managers? Quartz’s Francisco Velasquez has the details.

Microsoft’s buddies

Microsoft is turning 50 this year, marking half a century of tech innovation since its founding on April 4, 1975.

Today, the tech company, valued at $2.7 trillion, has become a powerhouse in artificial intelligence.

But Microsoft isn’t the one that’s weathered decades of change. There are four other tech companies, founded around the same time, that are still going strong.

Can you guess who they are? Quartz’s Britney Nguyen breaks it down.

