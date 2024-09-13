McDonald's $5 Deal, Starbucks' new CEO, and dollar-store struggles: Retail news roundup

McDonald’s (MCD) says its $5 Meal Deal is worth an extension, at least through December. The fast food giant also has a bunch of other promotions coming down the pike. That’s not to be confused with the launch of its digital kiosks, which it said are part of its efforts to make its service speedier, even if it could mean sidestepping real-life workers.

Advertisement

You’re never too old for a makeover — just ask Campbell’s Soup. The 155-year-old company is hoping shareholders will green light its pitch to drop “Soup” from its name, partly because it wants to focus on other items, including Goldfish (CPB) crackers and V8 beverages. Analysts say the rebrand is “sticky,” but a smart one (just ask Starbucks and Dunkin’).

Speaking of revamps. Things aren’t so hot at Dollar General and Dollar Tree. The deep discount retailers face the daunting task of reinventing themselves to regain their place in shoppers’ hearts (and wallets). According to some experts, the budget havens need to offer more consumables, like eggs, bread, and milk.

Tall orders are in line at Starbucks, too. The coffee giant’s new CEO Brian Niccol laid out a new plan that looks to save the coffee giant, while getting it back to its roots. For the next 100 days, Niccol says he’s hitting the road and plans to spend more time visiting stores and meeting with partners to implement those changes.