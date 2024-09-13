DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day
McDonald's $5 Deal, Starbucks' new CEO, and dollar-store struggles: Retail news roundup

Business News

Plus, Amazon is finally opening some Fresh supermarkets and Campbell’s Soup wants a makeover

By
Francisco Velasquez
McDonald’s (MCD) says its $5 Meal Deal is worth an extension, at least through December. The fast food giant also has a bunch of other promotions coming down the pike. That’s not to be confused with the launch of its digital kiosks, which it said are part of its efforts to make its service speedier, even if it could mean sidestepping real-life workers.

You’re never too old for a makeover — just ask Campbell’s Soup. The 155-year-old company is hoping shareholders will green light its pitch to drop “Soup” from its name, partly because it wants to focus on other items, including Goldfish (CPB) crackers and V8 beverages. Analysts say the rebrand is “sticky,” but a smart one (just ask Starbucks and Dunkin’).

Speaking of revamps. Things aren’t so hot at Dollar General and Dollar Tree. The deep discount retailers face the daunting task of reinventing themselves to regain their place in shoppers’ hearts (and wallets). According to some experts, the budget havens need to offer more consumables, like eggs, bread, and milk.

Tall orders are in line at Starbucks, too. The coffee giant’s new CEO Brian Niccol laid out a new plan that looks to save the coffee giant, while getting it back to its roots. For the next 100 days, Niccol says he’s hitting the road and plans to spend more time visiting stores and meeting with partners to implement those changes.

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s $5 Deal, Starbucks&#39; new CEO, and dollar-store struggles: Retail news roundup
Graphic: Images: Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Pos, Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/LightRocket, Jeff J Mitchell, Brandon Bell
McDonald’s is extending its $5 Meal Deal

McDonald’s McDouble Meal Deal.
Image: Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Pos (Getty Images)

McDonald’s (MCD) is extending its $5 Meal Deal through December in many local U.S. markets, after the bundle showed early signs of success earlier this year. The fast food giant also said it has a bunch of other promotions coming down the pike.

McDonald’s is betting on digital cashiers

A McDonald’s logo on a mobile phone screen.
Illustration: Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

McDonald’s is modestly moving into the future. The chain is piloting a new setup of digital kiosks at some U.S. locations that accept both cash and card, with the hopes that they can reduce the cumbersome task of waiting in line, the company told Quartz in an email. The company hasn’t said much about whether it thinks the experiment will lead to staffing cuts by franchisees.

Campbell’s Soup has a ‘tricky needle to thread’ in rebranding without soup, analysts say

Campbell’s soup cans wrap around the columns of the National Gallery of Scotland to mark an upcoming Andy Warhol exhibition in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Image: Jeff J Mitchell (Getty Images)

The rebrand of Campbell’s Soup to The Campbell’s Company may be a clever move — if it’s executed well. The company thinks the change will help boost its relevance as it further diversifies beyond soups, with the goal of preserving customer loyalty while avoiding confusion.

Dollar General and Dollar Tree need a ‘new playbook’ to compete with Walmart and Target, analysts say

A Dollar General store in Austin, Texas.
Image: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

In the world of retail, Walmart, Target, and Costco (COST) continue to thrive. However, low-cost rivals Dollar Tree (DLTR) and Dollar General (DG) are grappling with declining consumer interest and mounting market challenges.

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol has a new plan to save the coffee chain

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol.
Image: Courtesy of Chipotle

Brian Niccol, the new CEO of Starbucks, is ready to steer the company back to its roots. A self-proclaimed long-time fan of the brand, Niccol said he spent his first week diving deep into the Starbucks (SBUX) experience by visiting stores and chatting with employees and customers. He has a four-part plan to save the chain.

Campbell’s Soup wants to drop soup from its name because it’s ‘so much more than soup’

A woman walks past Andy Warhol “Campbell’s Soup Cans” at the Museum of Modern Art (MOMA).
Image: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP (Getty Images)

Campbell’s Soup is ready for a new chapter— and that involves changing its name to The Campbell’s Company — signaling an expansion beyond its traditional soup business further into snacks, sauces, and beverages.

Big Lots filed for bankruptcy

A Big Lots store near Bloomsburg.
Image: Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Big Lots (BIG), grappling with significant financial challenges and ongoing loses, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Amazon is taking aim at Walmart and Target with cheap groceries 

Amazon Saver Line
Screenshot: Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon (AMZN) is setting its sights on Walmart, Target, and Aldi with the launch of a new budget grocery line aimed at attracting price-conscious shoppers in search of value over splashy brand names.

Amazon is finally opening some Fresh supermarkets

Amazon Fresh in London, United Kingdom.
Image: Mike Kemp/In Pictures (Getty Images)

Amazon’s (AMZN) Fresh supermarkets, which have largely been dormant since their debut, are finally coming to life as the company ramps up its expansion of the discount supermarket. Almost two dozen, however, remain unoccupied.

Kroger is riding high on loyal grocery shoppers and digital sales

A Kroger Co. logo on a tablet.
Illustration: Igor Golovnov/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Kroger (KR) is proving that even in uncertain times and ongoing regulatory battles, shoppers are still flocking to the grocery chain for food and essentials.

The top 10 retail bankruptcies so far this year

A 99 Cents Only Store in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

In 2024, several major retailers faced financial collapse, underscoring the ongoing turbulence in the retail sector. Companies including Big Lots, Red Lobster, and Express, once industry staples, have now joined the ranks of high-profile bankruptcies. These cases often reflect deep, systemic issues and are rarely the result of simple decisions.

Quartz took a look at the top 10 biggest bankruptcies this year.

The 6 most partisan food products in America

An Oscar Mayer logo at a grocery store in San Rafael, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

In today’s polarized climate, brands face more than just competition on perceived quality and price — they also face a complex political landscape. Even the food we eat has become a battleground for ideological conflict, especially as Americans increasingly scrutinize the political and social stances of certain brands.

We’ve compiled a list of the most partisan food companies, including the percentage of respondents from both liberal and conservatives groups who would consider purchasing items from these brands the next time they’re in the grocery aisle.

