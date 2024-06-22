Millionaire migration, Nvidia on top, and a car dealership cyberattack: The week's most popular stories

As much of the world continues faces economic uncertainty and political instability, many of the world’s wealthiest people are choosing to uproot their lives and move their assets to different countries.
CDK Global has been forced to shut down its dealership management for the second day in a row after being struck by back-to-back cyberattacks.
Nvidia recently joined Apple and Microsoft in the $3 trillion market cap club — and now it’s passed both companies to become the most valuable public company by market cap in the world.
Stellantis, which once expected the majority of employees to work remotely as it attempted to cut costs, has called its auto engineers back to the office.
Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock reached a new 52-week high, up nearly 1.2% to $3,408 shortly after the market opened Tuesday morning, as the company’s historic stock split is almost here. The burrito chain’s 50-for-1 stock split will be one of the biggest splits in the history of the New York Stock Exchange.
In their quest to make streaming profitable, media companies have turned to tactics such as password-sharing crackdowns, advertising, and subscription price hikes. So far this summer, Max and Peacock have raised prices – and on the music front, so has Spotify. This comes after a wave of streamers increased their prices last fall, including Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV+.
Boeing’s search for a new CEO does not appear to be going well. Several people once thought to be ideal candidates are spurning offers to run the plane manufacturer, The Wall Street Journal reports. That list reportedly includes Larry Culp, CEO of GE Aerospace; Stephanie Pope, COO of Boeing; and Pat Shanahan, CEO of fuselage supplier Spirit Aerosystems.
If you asked most Americans how they felt about buying a house right now, it’d be a bleak conversation: Just 14% of consumers think that now is the time to purchase a home, a record low, according to the latest Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index.
10 / 21
Elizabeth Warren accuses Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell of doing the banking industry’s bidding
Senator Elizabeth Warren alleges that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is doing the bidding of the banking industry by advocating for “slashing” capital requirements called for under new regulations known as Basel III, CNBC reports.
As generative artificial intelligence takes off and tensions between the U.S. and China rise, the Biden administration is making a multi-billion dollar effort to bring chipmaking back to the U.S.
The release of ChatGPT, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot, launched a race among tech companies to develop more powerful competitors. Since November 2022, the AI market has been flooded with models from tech giants such as Microsoft and Google, as well as startups including Anthropic and Perplexity.
The tech entrepreneur who once had his son’s plasma infused with his blood in an attempt to extend his own life now claims that he successfully slowed the aging process by undergoing an untested DNA editing procedure on a Honduran island, in September 2023.
A possible competitor to Boeing and Airbus continues to bide its time.
Hertz is raising the better part of a billion dollars to refresh its fleet and shore up its balance sheet. In a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the rental car company said Thursday that it will be selling $750 million in debt to those ends.
Nvidia has had a good year so far — and so have people inside the company.
18 / 21
Trump Media & Technology Group stock slumped 14% on Thursday afternoon, as the company’s shares continue on their downward trajectory.
What kind of repercussions are there if you make a mistake at work? Maybe you pump the wrong gas for a driver in New Jersey, shred the wrong screenplay and break a budding writer’s heart or accidentally use soap on the Cybertruck production line leading to a massive recall. Whatever mistake you made, it can’t be as bad as the mess up the Swiss rail operator made when it blew up a 110-year-old bridge earlier this year.
Solar photovoltaic energy is riding the wave of the future. Gas and oil have powered the previous hundred years of economic and industrial development, but demand for solar energy is growing even faster than China’s investment in green energy. Seven massive solar energy companies in China are building enough solar power that it has begun to overtake the energy reserves of the seven largest oil companies. The largest of them, Tongwei Co., builds enough solar panels in a year to power all of Italy.