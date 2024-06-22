Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Millionaire migration, Nvidia on top, and a car dealership cyberattack: The week's most popular stories

Business News

Millionaire migration, Nvidia on top, and a car dealership cyberattack: The week's most popular stories

Plus, Stellantis is calling engineers back to the office to 'accelerate' work

ByQuartz Staff
Image for article titled Millionaire migration, Nvidia on top, and a car dealership cyberattack: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Graphic: Images: Deejpilot, skynesher, Justin Sullivan, Stellantis
The 5 countries millionaires are leaving the most — and the 5 they're going to

The 5 countries millionaires are leaving the most — and the 5 they’re going to

Image for article titled Millionaire migration, Nvidia on top, and a car dealership cyberattack: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Image: Deejpilot (iStock by Getty Images)

As much of the world continues faces economic uncertainty and political instability, many of the world's wealthiest people are choosing to uproot their lives and move their assets to different countries. 

Read More

A major car dealership system got hit by cyberattacks

A major car dealership system got hit by cyberattacks

Car dealerships across North America have been struggling after system provider CDK Global was hit by back-to-back cyberattacks.
Car dealerships across North America have been struggling after system provider CDK Global was hit by back-to-back cyberattacks.
Image: skynesher (Getty Images)

CDK Global has been forced to shut down its dealership management for the second day in a row after being struck by back-to-back cyberattacks. 

Read More

Nvidia just passed Microsoft and is now the most valuable company in the world

Nvidia just passed Microsoft and is now the most valuable company in the world

Jensen Huang standing behind two chip platforms
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during the Nvidia GTC Artificial Intelligence Conference at SAP Center on March 18, 2024 in San Jose, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Nvidia recently joined Apple and Microsoft in the $3 trillion market cap club — and now it's passed both companies to become the most valuable public company by market cap in the world. 

Read More

Stellantis is calling engineers back to the office to 'accelerate' work

Stellantis is calling engineers back to the office to ‘accelerate’ work

Image for article titled Millionaire migration, Nvidia on top, and a car dealership cyberattack: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Stellantis (Getty Images)

Stellantis, which once expected the majority of employees to work remotely as it attempted to cut costs, has called its auto engineers back to the office.

Read More

Chipotle's 50-for-1 stock split is coming. Here's what to know

Chipotle’s 50-for-1 stock split is coming. Here’s what to know

Image for article titled Millionaire migration, Nvidia on top, and a car dealership cyberattack: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)

Chipotle Mexican Grill's stock reached a new 52-week high, up nearly 1.2% to $3,408 shortly after the market opened Tuesday morning, as the company's historic stock split is almost here. The burrito chain's 50-for-1 stock split will be one of the biggest splits in the history of the New York Stock Exchange. 

Read More

Netflix, Disney+ and 6 other streamers, ranked from cheapest to most expensive right now

Netflix, Disney+ and 6 other streamers, ranked from cheapest to most expensive right now

Netflix's plans range from $6.99 to $20.99 a month.
Netflix’s plans range from $6.99 to $20.99 a month.
Image: Chesnot / Contributor (Getty Images)

In their quest to make streaming profitable, media companies have turned to tactics such as password-sharing crackdowns, advertising, and subscription price hikes. So far this summer, Max and Peacock have raised prices – and on the music front, so has Spotify. This comes after a wave of streamers increased their prices last fall, including Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV+. 

Read More

Boeing's CEO search is not going well

Boeing’s CEO search is not going well

A Boeing building
A Boeing building
Photo: Samuel Corum (Getty Images)

Boeing's search for a new CEO does not appear to be going well. Several people once thought to be ideal candidates are spurning offers to run the plane manufacturer, The Wall Street Journal reports. That list reportedly includes Larry Culp, CEO of GE Aerospace; Stephanie Pope, COO of Boeing; and Pat Shanahan, CEO of fuselage supplier Spirit Aerosystems

Read More

The 5 most affordable cities in America — and the 5 'impossibly unaffordable' ones

The 5 most affordable cities in America — and the 5 ‘impossibly unaffordable’ ones

Image for article titled Millionaire migration, Nvidia on top, and a car dealership cyberattack: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez (AP)

If you asked most Americans how they felt about buying a house right now, it'd be a bleak conversation: Just 14% of consumers think that now is the time to purchase a home, a record low, according to the latest Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index

Read More

Elizabeth Warren accuses Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell of doing the banking industry's bidding

Elizabeth Warren accuses Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell of doing the banking industry’s bidding

Image for article titled Millionaire migration, Nvidia on top, and a car dealership cyberattack: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Shannon Finney for Care Can’t Wait Action (Getty Images)

Senator Elizabeth Warren alleges that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is doing the bidding of the banking industry by advocating for "slashing" capital requirements called for under new regulations known as Basel III, CNBC reports

Read More

All the chip companies getting billions in U.S. subsidies (so far)

All the chip companies getting billions in U.S. subsidies (so far)

Joe Biden is blurry in the foreground standing behind a podium with a partial presidential seal while a sign that says Project Funded By President Joe Biden's CHIPS and Science Act is clear behind him
U.S. President Joe Biden at Intel Ocotillo Campus on March 20, 2024 in Chandler, Arizona.
Photo: Rebecca Noble (Getty Images)

As generative artificial intelligence takes off and tensions between the U.S. and China rise, the Biden administration is making a multi-billion dollar effort to bring chipmaking back to the U.S. 

Read More

The 8 most popular AI tools right now

The 8 most popular AI tools right now

home page for the OpenAI "ChatGPT" app is displayed on a laptop screen
Illustration: Leon Neal (Getty Images)

The release of ChatGPT, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot, launched a race among tech companies to develop more powerful competitors. Since November 2022, the AI market has been flooded with models from tech giants such as Microsoft and Google, as well as startups including Anthropic and Perplexity. 

Read More

Tech founder claims he successfully slowed down his aging by editing his DNA

Tech founder claims he successfully slowed down his aging by editing his DNA

Bryan Johnson, founder of Kernel, OS Fund and Braintree delivers remarks during the opening night of Web Summit in Altice Arena on November 06, 2017 in Lisbon, Portugal
Image: Corbis/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The tech entrepreneur who once had his son's plasma infused with his blood in an attempt to extend his own life now claims that he successfully slowed the aging process by undergoing an untested DNA editing procedure on a Honduran island, in September 2023. 

Read More

Embraer weighs the possibility of competing with Boeing and Airbus

Embraer weighs the possibility of competing with Boeing and Airbus

An Embraer plane
An Embraer plane
Photo: Lewis Joly (AP)

A possible competitor to Boeing and Airbus continues to bide its time. 

Read More

Hertz wants to sell $750 million in debt to dig itself out of an EV hole

Hertz wants to sell $750 million in debt to dig itself out of an EV hole

The Hertz logo
The Hertz logo
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Hertz is raising the better part of a billion dollars to refresh its fleet and shore up its balance sheet. In a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the rental car company said Thursday that it will be selling $750 million in debt to those ends. 

Read More

Nvidia insiders have sold more than $700 million worth of stock this year

Nvidia insiders have sold more than $700 million worth of stock this year

person riding a bicycle behind a sign with the Nvidia logo
Nvidia headquarters on February 5, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Nvidia has had a good year so far — and so have people inside the company. 

Read More

A Southwest Airlines Boeing plane almost crashed into the Pacific Ocean

A Southwest Airlines Boeing plane almost crashed into the Pacific Ocean

A Southwest Airlines emblem
A Southwest Airlines emblem
Photo: Robert Alexander (Getty Images)

Another Southwest Airlines-operated Boeing plane was involved in a serious mid-air incident. Sky News reports that a 737 Max 8 being flown by the carrier came within 400 feet of running into the Pacific Ocean during a flight in Hawai'i. 

Read More

Trump Media stock has plunged 50% since Donald Trump's conviction and is near an all-time low

Trump Media stock has plunged 50% since Donald Trump’s conviction and is near an all-time low

Donald Trump
Photo: Bill Pugliano (Getty Images)

Trump Media & Technology Group stock slumped 14% on Thursday afternoon, as the company's shares continue on their downward trajectory. 

Read More

Engineers blew up a 110-year-old bridge after they 'forgot' to get approval

Engineers blew up a 110-year-old bridge after they ‘forgot’ to get approval

Permits? Who needs permits?
Gif: GRHeute via YouTube

What kind of repercussions are there if you make a mistake at work? Maybe you pump the wrong gas for a driver in New Jersey, shred the wrong screenplay and break a budding writer's heart or accidentally use soap on the Cybertruck production line leading to a massive recall. Whatever mistake you made, it can't be as bad as the mess up the Swiss rail operator made when it blew up a 110-year-old bridge earlier this year. 

Read More

Solar power is now bigger than oil — for the first time ever

Solar power is now bigger than oil — for the first time ever

Image for article titled Millionaire migration, Nvidia on top, and a car dealership cyberattack: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Image: SunEnergy1

Solar photovoltaic energy is riding the wave of the future. Gas and oil have powered the previous hundred years of economic and industrial development, but demand for solar energy is growing even faster than China's investment in green energy. Seven massive solar energy companies in China are building enough solar power that it has begun to overtake the energy reserves of the seven largest oil companies. The largest of them, Tongwei Co., builds enough solar panels in a year to power all of Italy. 

Read More

