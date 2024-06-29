Tesla, ice cream, and coffee recalls, falling planes, and fake jobs: The week's most popular stories

Thanks to the Tesla Cybertruck’s never-ending string of issues, we finally get a look at exactly how many electric pickups Tesla has sold.
Less than a week into summer, the Food and Drug Administration has announced a national recall of certain ice cream products.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced a national recall of certain coffee products over the risk of a potentially deadly contamination.
A Korean Air Boeing 737 Max 8 heading to Taiwan had to return to South Korea after dropping 25,000 feet in five minutes about 30 minutes after takeoff.
6 / 18
A Southwest Airlines Boeing plane dropped scarily close to a suburb: ‘I thought it was gonna hit my house’
A Southwest Airlines flight dropped to just 525 feet when it was still about nine miles from the runway where it was supposed to land on June 19. The Boeing 737-800 was nearly done with its journey from Las Vegas to Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers World Airport when an automated warning was triggered just after midnight as the place passed over OKC’s suburbs.
China says it’s opposed to proposed American investment restrictions on its tech industry — and that it reserves the right to take action against the measures.
A man sued CDK Global after it suffered massive cyberattacks, claiming the auto software company neglected to safeguard his private information.
9 / 18
CDK Global said its dealership management systems won’t be back online before the end of June, as the company and the dealers it works with continue to struggle with the aftershocks of back-to-back cyberattacks.
If you aren’t hearing back from a job you applied to, it might be because it’s not real.
American Airlines just became the latest carrier to join a trend sweeping the airline industry.
One of the hardest things about shopping for used cars is that you have so many options. And with many of those cars no longer covered under warranty, buying used really can be a gamble. It may run for years without any problems, but you never know.
The workforce’s stance on artificial intelligence is generally divided into two camps: One thinks AI will replace jobs and increase income inequality; the other thinks AI will make everyone’s jobs easier and inequities less pronounced.
A top executive at McDonald’s says the chain does not have plans to bring back plant-based options after a test of its McPlant burger in San Francisco and Dallas failed.
Big retailers are gearing up for their summer shopping events.
Donald Trump is the self-proclaimed “King of Debt.” That extended to the national debt during his time as president — and is poised to continue in a possible second term.
There are more billionaires in 2024 than at any point in history. Even as the world grapples with economic and political instability, the wealthiest people alive continue to accrue wealth at record numbers.