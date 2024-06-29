How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Tesla, ice cream, and coffee recalls, falling planes, and fake jobs: The week's most popular stories

Business News

Tesla, ice cream, and coffee recalls, falling planes, and fake jobs: The week's most popular stories

Plus, China warns the U.S. it’s ready to fight back against restrictions on tech investments

ByQuartz Staff
Image for article titled Tesla, ice cream, and coffee recalls, falling planes, and fake jobs: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Graphic: Images: Brandon Bell, The Washington Post / Contributor, Stefania Pelfini, La Waziya Photography, aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group
We finally know how many Tesla Cybertrucks have actually been sold

After years of delays, Tesla began delivering the Cybertruck electric pickup last November
After years of delays, Tesla began delivering the Cybertruck electric pickup last November
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Thanks to the Tesla Cybertruck’s never-ending string of issues, we finally get a look at exactly how many electric pickups Tesla has sold.

The FDA has issued a nationwide recall of over 13 ice cream brands

In total, 60 products including ice cream cakes, sandwiches, and pints are affected by the recall.
In total, 60 products including ice cream cakes, sandwiches, and pints are affected by the recall.
Image: The Washington Post / Contributor (Getty Images)

Less than a week into summer, the Food and Drug Administration has announced a national recall of certain ice cream products.

The FDA has issued a nationwide recall hitting over 140 canned coffee brands

Nearly 300 canned coffee products manufactured by Snapchill are being recalled.
Nearly 300 canned coffee products manufactured by Snapchill are being recalled.
Image: Stefania Pelfini, La Waziya Photography (Getty Images)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced a national recall of certain coffee products over the risk of a potentially deadly contamination.

A Korean Air Boeing plane dropped 25,000 feet in 5 minutes

Image for article titled Tesla, ice cream, and coffee recalls, falling planes, and fake jobs: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

A Korean Air Boeing 737 Max 8 heading to Taiwan had to return to South Korea after dropping 25,000 feet in five minutes about 30 minutes after takeoff.

A Southwest Airlines Boeing plane dropped scarily close to a suburb: ‘I thought it was gonna hit my house’

6: Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 takes off from Hollywood Burbank Airport on September 16, 2020 in Burbank, California
Photo: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (Getty Images)

A Southwest Airlines flight dropped to just 525 feet when it was still about nine miles from the runway where it was supposed to land on June 19. The Boeing 737-800 was nearly done with its journey from Las Vegas to Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers World Airport when an automated warning was triggered just after midnight as the place passed over OKC’s suburbs. 

China warns the U.S. it’s ready to fight back against restrictions on tech investments

a U.S. flag and Chinese flag displayed on a chip
Illustration: Wong Yu Liang (Getty Images)

China says it’s opposed to proposed American investment restrictions on its tech industry — and that it reserves the right to take action against the measures.

The massive car dealership cyberattack already has lawsuits flying

Image for article titled Tesla, ice cream, and coffee recalls, falling planes, and fake jobs: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

A man sued CDK Global after it suffered massive cyberattacks, claiming the auto software company neglected to safeguard his private information.

The massive car dealership cyberattack has sparked a second lawsuit over exposing personal data

CDK Global serves almost 15,000 car dealerships across the United States.
CDK Global serves almost 15,000 car dealerships across the United States.
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

CDK Global said its dealership management systems won’t be back online before the end of June, as the company and the dealers it works with continue to struggle with the aftershocks of back-to-back cyberattacks.

A ton of job postings might actually be fake

Image for article titled Tesla, ice cream, and coffee recalls, falling planes, and fake jobs: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

If you aren’t hearing back from a job you applied to, it might be because it’s not real.

American Airlines has stopped training new pilots

American Airlines planes
American Airlines planes
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

American Airlines just became the latest carrier to join a trend sweeping the airline industry.

The 25 most reliable 3-year-old trucks and SUVs right now, according to Consumer Reports

Honda Pilot
Photo: Honda

One of the hardest things about shopping for used cars is that you have so many options. And with many of those cars no longer covered under warranty, buying used really can be a gamble. It may run for years without any problems, but you never know.

ChatGPT is stealing jobs from online freelancers, study shows

Image for article titled Tesla, ice cream, and coffee recalls, falling planes, and fake jobs: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

The workforce’s stance on artificial intelligence is generally divided into two camps: One thinks AI will replace jobs and increase income inequality; the other thinks AI will make everyone’s jobs easier and inequities less pronounced.

McDonald’s says no thanks to plant-based burgers

McDonald’s McPlant Beyond Meat burger with French Fries at a restaurant in San Rafael, California.
McDonald’s McPlant Beyond Meat burger with French Fries at a restaurant in San Rafael, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

A top executive at McDonald’s says the chain does not have plans to bring back plant-based options after a test of its McPlant burger in San Francisco and Dallas failed.

Amazon and Walmart are facing off with competing summer shopping events

An Amazon worker moves boxes in the East Village of New York City.
An Amazon worker moves boxes in the East Village of New York City.
Image: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

Big retailers are gearing up for their summer shopping events.

Read More

Donald Trump grew the national debt about twice as much as Joe Biden, study says

Former President Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Donald Trump is the self-proclaimed “King of Debt.” That extended to the national debt during his time as president — and is poised to continue in a possible second term.

How the 10 richest people in the world made their fortunes

Image for article titled Tesla, ice cream, and coffee recalls, falling planes, and fake jobs: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Image: Justin Lewis (iStock by Getty Images)

There are more billionaires in 2024 than at any point in history. Even as the world grapples with economic and political instability, the wealthiest people alive continue to accrue wealth at record numbers.

