Tesla and Trump Media troubles, Bitcoin halving, noise-canceling headphones: The week's most popular stories

Business News

Tesla and Trump Media troubles, Bitcoin halving, noise-canceling headphones: The week's most popular stories

Plus, Elon Musk says new X users have to pay to tweet, and people are giving up on Amazon Prime Video shows because of platform problems

ByQuartz Staff
Image for article titled Tesla and Trump Media troubles, Bitcoin halving, noise-canceling headphones: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Graphic: Images: lev radin, Justin Sullivan, Marco Bello, Wolfram Steinberg/picture alliance



Trump Media’s audit firm sees its business practices come under scrutiny

Trump Media's audit firm sees its business practices come under scrutiny

Donald Trump
Photo: lev radin (Shutterstock)

The firm responsible for auditing Trump Media & Technology Group was labeled as “so seriously deficient in its performance” that it was removed from a national peer review program.

Tesla is losing top executives as it lays off thousands of workers

Tesla is losing top executives as it lays off thousands of workers

Tesla
Tesla
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

One of Tesla’s top leaders resigned as Elon Musk’s company began laying off “more than 10%” of its global workforce.

5 cryptocurrencies to watch as the big Bitcoin ‘halving’ begins

5 cryptocurrencies to watch as the big Bitcoin 'halving' begins

Image for article titled Tesla and Trump Media troubles, Bitcoin halving, noise-canceling headphones: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Marco Bello (Reuters)

Bitcoin is going through its latest so-called “halving” event. The halving will cut the current reward for mining new coins from 6.25 Bitcoin to 3.125. Halving is an integral part of the Bitcoin blockchain system, which creates a monetary system that controls inflation.

Noise-canceling headphones are quiet — but they also have a quiet danger

Noise-canceling headphones are quiet — but they also have a quiet danger

Image for article titled Tesla and Trump Media troubles, Bitcoin halving, noise-canceling headphones: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Wolfram Steinberg/picture alliance (Getty Images)

Noise-canceling headphones offer a tech bro’s solution to the world of sound. They deem everything in your natural environment as “noise” that can be canceled out, allowing you to purely listen to your devices. The technology is generally considered good for your ears by reducing the overall noise levels you’re exposed to. But even though noise-canceling headphones are good for our hearing, it’s a myth that the technology is entirely good for us.

Elon Musk says new X users have to pay to tweet

Elon Musk says new X users have to pay to tweet

Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion and rebranded the social media platform as X.
Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion and rebranded the social media platform as X.
Photo: Carlos Barria (Reuters)

New users of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, will have to pay to tweet, according to Elon Musk.

U.S. auto safety regulators expand probe into Honda Accord and CR-V vehicles over braking issues

U.S. auto safety regulators expand probe into Honda Accord and CR-V vehicles over braking issues

U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating issues in 2018-2022 Honda Accord sedans.
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating issues in 2018-2022 Honda Accord sedans.
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

U.S. auto safety regulators have advanced their probe into almost 3 million Honda Motor Co. sedans and SUVs after receiving thousands of consumer complaints over unexpectedly activating automatic emergency brakes.

Ford is slashing prices on its electric F-150 Lightning

Ford is slashing prices on its electric F-150 Lightning

A photo of a Ford F-150 Lightning truck at the factory.
Photo: Ford

If you’re looking to pick up a bargain EV, now is a good time to head to the dealers as companies across the U.S. are slashing prices of their electric models. Tesla has been trimming the cost of its range for months, Lucid followed suit and Fisker is even offering its electric SUV for less than $25,000. Now, Ford has become the latest automaker to cut prices of its electric models, slashing thousands off the cost of an F-150 Lightning pickup truck.

Trump Media announced a live TV streaming platform — and the stock tumbled 14%

Trump Media announced a live TV streaming platform — and the stock tumbled 14%

Donald Trump
Photo: Frederic Legrand - COMEO (Shutterstock)

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind former President Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social, fell sharply again after it announced that it’s launching a streaming platform.

Trump Media stock surges more than 20% to end weeks of bleeding

Trump Media stock surges more than 20% to end weeks of bleeding

Donald Trump
Photo: David Swanson (Reuters)

Trump Media & Technology Group ended a weeks-long spell of losses Wednesday when its stock spiked.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk apologizes for ‘incorrectly low’ severance packages after mass layoffs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk apologizes for 'incorrectly low' severance packages after mass layoffs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk issued a rare apology to ex-workers on Thursday.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk issued a rare apology to ex-workers on Thursday.
Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth-WPA Pool (Getty Images)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said some severance packages sent to some of the more than 14,000 Tesla employees laid off this week were “incorrectly” low.

People are giving up on Amazon Prime Video shows because of catalog errors, report says

People are giving up on Amazon Prime Video shows because of catalog errors, report says

Media are seen in front of an Amazon Prime Video logo
Amazon spent $19 billion on its video and and music expenses in 2023.
Image: Francis Mascarenhas (Reuters)

Catalog errors on Amazon’s video streaming service are so bad that they’ve kept some viewers from finishing shows on the platform.

Bruce Gil

Microsoft is ‘ground zero’ for foreign state-sponsored hackers, executive says

Microsoft is 'ground zero' for foreign state-sponsored hackers, executive says

An international Microsoft office in North Rhine-Westphalia, Cologne.
An international Microsoft office in North Rhine-Westphalia, Cologne.
Photo: Oliver Berg/Picture Alliance (Getty Images)

A top Microsoft executive said in a new interview that the tech giant is “ground zero” for foreign government-backed hackers. — Laura Bratton

All the world leaders Elon Musk loves and hates

All the world leaders Elon Musk loves and hates

Elon Musk
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.
Photo: Frederic Legrand - COMEO (Shutterstock)

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is pretty vocal about his likes and dislikes — especially when it comes to government leaders.

Elon Musk’s Tesla is having a brutal 2024. Here’s how it went wrong

Elon Musk's Tesla is having a brutal 2024. Here's how it went wrong

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Breakthrough Prize awards in Los Angeles on Saturday. He laid off thousands of Tesla employees the next day.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Breakthrough Prize awards in Los Angeles on Saturday. He laid off thousands of Tesla employees the next day.
Photo: Mario Anzuoni (Reuters)

Elon Musk’s Tesla has had a rough start to the year. The issues plaguing the electric vehicle maker have sent sales plunging, the stock spiraling, and led to at least 14,000 layoffs

The 10 busiest airports in the world — including 1 airport new to the list

The 10 busiest airports in the world — including 1 airport new to the list

A built Lego airport set
It’s not a Lego airport
Photo: Gareth Cattermole (Getty Images)

Every year the the Airports Council International, an industry group that represents airports around the world, releases a Top 10 list of the busiest airports . The group’s 2023 list is out now. Tracking the activity of an estimated 8.5 billion trips — 93.5% of pre-pandemic levels — this year’s rankings include a familiar name at the top: Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport. In fact, all the names are familiar ones, with the exception of No. 5.

