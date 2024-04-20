Tesla and Trump Media troubles, Bitcoin halving, noise-canceling headphones: The week's most popular stories

The firm responsible for auditing Trump Media & Technology Group was labeled as “so seriously deficient in its performance” that it was removed from a national peer review program.
One of Tesla’s top leaders resigned as Elon Musk’s company began laying off “more than 10%” of its global workforce.
Bitcoin is going through its latest so-called “halving” event. The halving will cut the current reward for mining new coins from 6.25 Bitcoin to 3.125. Halving is an integral part of the Bitcoin blockchain system, which creates a monetary system that controls inflation.
Noise-canceling headphones offer a tech bro’s solution to the world of sound. They deem everything in your natural environment as “noise” that can be canceled out, allowing you to purely listen to your devices. The technology is generally considered good for your ears by reducing the overall noise levels you’re exposed to. But even though noise-canceling headphones are good for our hearing, it’s a myth that the technology is entirely good for us.
New users of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, will have to pay to tweet, according to Elon Musk.
U.S. auto safety regulators have advanced their probe into almost 3 million Honda Motor Co. sedans and SUVs after receiving thousands of consumer complaints over unexpectedly activating automatic emergency brakes.
If you’re looking to pick up a bargain EV, now is a good time to head to the dealers as companies across the U.S. are slashing prices of their electric models. Tesla has been trimming the cost of its range for months, Lucid followed suit and Fisker is even offering its electric SUV for less than $25,000. Now, Ford has become the latest automaker to cut prices of its electric models, slashing thousands off the cost of an F-150 Lightning pickup truck.
Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind former President Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social, fell sharply again after it announced that it’s launching a streaming platform.
Trump Media & Technology Group ended a weeks-long spell of losses Wednesday when its stock spiked.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said some severance packages sent to some of the more than 14,000 Tesla employees laid off this week were “incorrectly” low.
Catalog errors on Amazon’s video streaming service are so bad that they’ve kept some viewers from finishing shows on the platform.
A top Microsoft executive said in a new interview that the tech giant is “ground zero” for foreign government-backed hackers. — Laura Bratton
Elon Musk’s Tesla has had a rough start to the year. The issues plaguing the electric vehicle maker have sent sales plunging, the stock spiraling, and led to at least 14,000 layoffs
Every year the the Airports Council International, an industry group that represents airports around the world, releases a Top 10 list of the busiest airports . The group’s 2023 list is out now. Tracking the activity of an estimated 8.5 billion trips — 93.5% of pre-pandemic levels — this year’s rankings include a familiar name at the top: Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport. In fact, all the names are familiar ones, with the exception of No. 5.