Donald Trump at McDonald's, a Walmart executive bolts, and Target cuts prices: Retail news roundup

McDonald’s is removing its Quarter Pounders from some locations following a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding an E. coli outbreak linked to the chain’s burgers.

McDonald’s is distancing itself from former President Donald Trump after his headline-grabbing stop at a Pennsylvania location, where he pretended to work during a closed event attended by pre-screened supporters.

Two of the biggest food distributors in the United States have issued recalls for onions following a potential E. coli contamination linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders.

A new costume trend is emerging just in time for Halloween: Dressing up as Donald Trump, the McDonald’s fry cook.

McDonald’s is facing its first lawsuit from a man in Colorado who claims he became ill after eating a Quarter Pounder. — Francisco Velasquez

Yum! Brands (YUM) has taken precautionary measures by removing fresh onions from select locations of Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC in response to a recent E. coli outbreak that has impacted the restaurant sector.

Competition in the pharmacy sector is heating up as Walmart announces it will offer same-day prescription delivery.

It’s been months since Walmart (WMT) said it would require corporate employees to relocate to its headquarters in Arkansas or risk losing their jobs — but that decision is now pushing some executives to resign.

Target (TGT) said on Tuesday that it’s kicking off the holiday season by slashing prices on over 2,000 items across its own and national brands.

Chick-fil-A has a plan to keep customers entertained as they savor their chicken sandwiches and waffle fries: a new app.

Starbucks (SBUX) has the money to tackle its staffing issues, according to William Blair analyst Sharon Zackfia. By investing in incremental labor, the coffee giant could improve its service and speed in stores.

Starbucks (SBUX) thinks it has a problem: enjoying a cup of coffee is too complicated. Once a beloved gathering place, many customers now feel overlooked, leading to fewer visits and dwindling sales.

Financial services firm Baird has downgraded its rating on McDonald’s to neutral due to increasing concerns over an E. coli outbreak linked to the chain’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers.

Sam’s Club has transformed its Grapevine, Texas, location into a high-tech haven featuring a pizza robot that cranks out 100 pies an hour.

