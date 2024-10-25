Business News

Donald Trump at McDonald's, a Walmart executive bolts, and Target cuts prices: Retail news roundup

Plus, Walmart is taking on Amazon with prescription delivery

By
Francisco Velasquez
Image for article titled Donald Trump at McDonald&#39;s, a Walmart executive bolts, and Target cuts prices: Retail news roundup
Graphic: Images: NurPhoto, Pool, rumblefis, Pool
In This Story
Donald Trump worked a brief shift at McDonald’s – though it was staged. On top of Trump’s unwanted attention, the Golden Arches is grappling with an E. coli outbreak that has prompted the removal of its Quarter Pounders. Meanwhile, a Sam’s Club executive said good riddance to Walmart’s relocation mandate. Check out those and more retail news highlights this week.

The 10 best cheap cars to buy right now, according to Consumer Reports
Project Stargate, Apple's 'fork in the road,' TikTok buyers, and quantum computing: Tech news roundup
Bitcoin's coming boom, Trump's stock and meme coin sink, and Netflix hits $1,000: Markets news roundup
How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Suggested Reading

Walmart is launching an early morning delivery service to keep up with Target and Amazon
Target takes on Walmart and Aldi with an ultra-cheap Thanksgiving basket

McDonald’s Quarter Pounders are linked to an E-coli outbreak that hospitalized 10 and killed 1

Image for article titled Donald Trump at McDonald&#39;s, a Walmart executive bolts, and Target cuts prices: Retail news roundup
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)
Related Content

McDonald’s is removing its Quarter Pounders from some locations following a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding an E. coli outbreak linked to the chain’s burgers.

McDonald’s is distancing itself from Donald Trump after a high-profile visit to the fryer

Donald Trump, in a black apron, hands McDonald's fries to someone
Image: Pool (Getty Images)
McDonald’s is distancing itself from former President Donald Trump after his headline-grabbing stop at a Pennsylvania location, where he pretended to work during a closed event attended by pre-screened supporters.

The McDonald’s Quarter Pounder E.Coli outbreak has sparked a big onions recall

Image for article titled Donald Trump at McDonald&#39;s, a Walmart executive bolts, and Target cuts prices: Retail news roundup
Image: rumblefis (Getty Images)
Two of the biggest food distributors in the United States have issued recalls for onions following a potential E. coli contamination linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders.

People suddenly want to dress up like Donald Trump the McDonald’s fry cook for Halloween

Image for article titled Donald Trump at McDonald&#39;s, a Walmart executive bolts, and Target cuts prices: Retail news roundup
Image: Pool (Getty Images)
A new costume trend is emerging just in time for Halloween: Dressing up as Donald Trump, the McDonald’s fry cook.

The McDonald’s Quarter Pounder E. coli outbreak has sparked its first lawsuit

McDonald’s is facing its first lawsuit from a man in Colorado who claims he became ill after eating a Quarter Pounder. — Francisco Velasquez

Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut are pulling onions following E. coli outbreak

Image for article titled Donald Trump at McDonald&#39;s, a Walmart executive bolts, and Target cuts prices: Retail news roundup
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)
Yum! Brands (YUM) has taken precautionary measures by removing fresh onions from select locations of Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC in response to a recent E. coli outbreak that has impacted the restaurant sector.

Walmart is taking on Amazon with prescription delivery. Here’s what it means for CVS and Walgreens

Image for article titled Donald Trump at McDonald&#39;s, a Walmart executive bolts, and Target cuts prices: Retail news roundup
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)
Competition in the pharmacy sector is heating up as Walmart announces it will offer same-day prescription delivery.

Walmart’s relocation mandate just sent a Sam’s Club executive rushing for the exit

Shopping-cart-filled exterior of a Walmart store
Image: Editorial RF (Getty Images)
It’s been months since Walmart (WMT) said it would require corporate employees to relocate to its headquarters in Arkansas or risk losing their jobs — but that decision is now pushing some executives to resign.

Target is cutting prices on more than 2,000 items

Image for article titled Donald Trump at McDonald&#39;s, a Walmart executive bolts, and Target cuts prices: Retail news roundup
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)
Target (TGT) said on Tuesday that it’s kicking off the holiday season by slashing prices on over 2,000 items across its own and national brands.

Chick-fil-A is launching a family-friendly app to drive sales

Red script Chick-fil-A logo on the outside of a building
Image: UCG (Getty Images)
Chick-fil-A has a plan to keep customers entertained as they savor their chicken sandwiches and waffle fries: a new app.

Starbucks baristas are frazzled. It has the cash to hire more help, analyst says

Image for article titled Donald Trump at McDonald&#39;s, a Walmart executive bolts, and Target cuts prices: Retail news roundup
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)
Starbucks (SBUX) has the money to tackle its staffing issues, according to William Blair analyst Sharon Zackfia. By investing in incremental labor, the coffee giant could improve its service and speed in stores.

Starbucks’ new CEO wants to get back to the basics

Image for article titled Donald Trump at McDonald&#39;s, a Walmart executive bolts, and Target cuts prices: Retail news roundup
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)
Starbucks (SBUX) thinks it has a problem: enjoying a cup of coffee is too complicated. Once a beloved gathering place, many customers now feel overlooked, leading to fewer visits and dwindling sales.

McDonald’s stock gets a downgrade because the E. coli outbreak is a ‘significant’ threat

Federal health officials announced 49 reported cases in 10 states are linked to an E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers. Thus far, ten have been hospitalized and one person has died.
Image: CFOTO (Getty Images)
Financial services firm Baird has downgraded its rating on McDonald’s to neutral due to increasing concerns over an E. coli outbreak linked to the chain’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers.

Sam’s Club has a new AI-powered store with a pizza robot slinging 100 pies an hour

Image for article titled Donald Trump at McDonald&#39;s, a Walmart executive bolts, and Target cuts prices: Retail news roundup
Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images)
Sam’s Club has transformed its Grapevine, Texas, location into a high-tech haven featuring a pizza robot that cranks out 100 pies an hour.

