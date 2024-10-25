Donald Trump at McDonald's, a Walmart executive bolts, and Target cuts prices: Retail news roundup

In This Story
Donald Trump worked a brief shift at McDonald’s – though it was staged. On top of Trump’s unwanted attention, the Golden Arches is grappling with an E. coli outbreak that has prompted the removal of its Quarter Pounders. Meanwhile, a Sam’s Club executive said good riddance to Walmart’s relocation mandate. Check out those and more retail news highlights this week.
McDonald’s Quarter Pounders are linked to an E-coli outbreak that hospitalized 10 and killed 1
McDonald’s is removing its Quarter Pounders from some locations following a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding an E. coli outbreak linked to the chain’s burgers.
McDonald’s is distancing itself from Donald Trump after a high-profile visit to the fryer
McDonald’s is distancing itself from former President Donald Trump after his headline-grabbing stop at a Pennsylvania location, where he pretended to work during a closed event attended by pre-screened supporters.
The McDonald’s Quarter Pounder E.Coli outbreak has sparked a big onions recall
Two of the biggest food distributors in the United States have issued recalls for onions following a potential E. coli contamination linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders.
People suddenly want to dress up like Donald Trump the McDonald’s fry cook for Halloween
A new costume trend is emerging just in time for Halloween: Dressing up as Donald Trump, the McDonald’s fry cook.
The McDonald’s Quarter Pounder E. coli outbreak has sparked its first lawsuit
McDonald’s is facing its first lawsuit from a man in Colorado who claims he became ill after eating a Quarter Pounder. — Francisco Velasquez
Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut are pulling onions following E. coli outbreak
Yum! Brands (YUM) has taken precautionary measures by removing fresh onions from select locations of Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC in response to a recent E. coli outbreak that has impacted the restaurant sector.
Walmart is taking on Amazon with prescription delivery. Here’s what it means for CVS and Walgreens
Competition in the pharmacy sector is heating up as Walmart announces it will offer same-day prescription delivery.
Walmart’s relocation mandate just sent a Sam’s Club executive rushing for the exit
It’s been months since Walmart (WMT) said it would require corporate employees to relocate to its headquarters in Arkansas or risk losing their jobs — but that decision is now pushing some executives to resign.
Target is cutting prices on more than 2,000 items
Target (TGT) said on Tuesday that it’s kicking off the holiday season by slashing prices on over 2,000 items across its own and national brands.
Chick-fil-A is launching a family-friendly app to drive sales
Chick-fil-A has a plan to keep customers entertained as they savor their chicken sandwiches and waffle fries: a new app.
Starbucks baristas are frazzled. It has the cash to hire more help, analyst says
Starbucks (SBUX) has the money to tackle its staffing issues, according to William Blair analyst Sharon Zackfia. By investing in incremental labor, the coffee giant could improve its service and speed in stores.
Starbucks’ new CEO wants to get back to the basics
Starbucks (SBUX) thinks it has a problem: enjoying a cup of coffee is too complicated. Once a beloved gathering place, many customers now feel overlooked, leading to fewer visits and dwindling sales.
McDonald’s stock gets a downgrade because the E. coli outbreak is a ‘significant’ threat
Financial services firm Baird has downgraded its rating on McDonald’s to neutral due to increasing concerns over an E. coli outbreak linked to the chain’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers.
Sam’s Club has a new AI-powered store with a pizza robot slinging 100 pies an hour
Sam’s Club has transformed its Grapevine, Texas, location into a high-tech haven featuring a pizza robot that cranks out 100 pies an hour.