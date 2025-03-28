🌏 Walmart’s egg-less basket

Good morning, Quartz readers!

Here’s what you need to know

Walmart removes eggs from Easter to cut costs. The retailer’s egg-free basket arrives just when prices are expected to drop.

… Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s tariffs could leave toilet paper in a bind. Higher duties on Canadian pulp may squeeze the supply of this household staple.

Tariff turmoil in the auto world will hit Tesla hard. Elon Musk admits the EV maker won’t come out “unscathed,” but it’s expected to be one of the least affected by the new duties.

Ferrari’s luxury cars are about to get pricier under Trump’s tariffs. The automaker, however, remains confident it can meet its 2025 financial goals despite the price hikes.

OpenAI is a big spender. The AI giant is eyeing a record-breaking $40 billion raise at a $300 billion valuation.

RFK Jr. plans to slash 3,500 jobs at the Food and Drug Administration. The cuts are part of a wider 10,000-employee reduction across Health and Human Services agencies.

Google Maps gets an AI boost. New updates will scan screenshots and generate itineraries.

Eli Lilly tackles Alzheimer’s

Pharma giant Eli Lilly has expanded its direct-to-consumer health platform to include resources for Alzheimer’s patients, broadening its reach beyond diabetes and obesity treatments.

The platform now connects patients with independent healthcare providers to help them navigate Alzheimer’s care more easily, with the aim of reducing long wait times for specialist appointments and ensuring quicker access to necessary care.

This launch follows the FDA approval of Eli Lilly’s once-monthly Alzheimer’s treatment, Kisunla, which has shown promising results in slowing cognitive decline in patients.

Will Eli Lilly’s new platform reshape Alzheimer’s care? Quartz’s Bruce Gil has the details.

Nvidia’s chip crisis

After the U.S. imposed chip-export controls on China in 2022, Nvidia created less powerful versions of its AI chips to continue doing business in the country.

However, updated restrictions in 2023 led to further bans, forcing the company to design three new chips to stay compliant.

With escalating trade tensions, Nvidia now faces growing uncertainty about how long it can maintain its presence in China.

What are the trio of chips that Nvidia can sell to China? Quartz’s Britney Nguyen breaks it down.

Today's Daily Brief was brought to you by Francisco Velasquez and Kevin Ryan.