Brexit trade rules came for Stellantis. The world’s fourth-largest automaker said impending tariffs on EV exports would force it to close some of its UK operations.

Tesla doesn’t want your succession plans. The EV maker’s shareholders rejected a proposal to name who would take the helm in the event CEO Elon Musk stepped down. But Tesla does want to do more with India.

UBS got a bit clammy over its Credit Suisse merger. The Swiss bank said the rushed nature of the deal—which carries an estimated $17 billion loss—may carry more risk than it thought, too.

A former Apple engineer was charged for stealing company secrets and fleeing to China. Weibao Wang is accused of stealing thousands of documents containing information about Apple’s self-driving technology.

American home improvement fever has broken

A craze to rip up floors and re-upholster everything has been waning ever since pandemic lockdowns started easing in the US. Now, the trend has all but faded into a dusty corner, much like those half-used paint cans in your basement.



It’s no wonder, then, that Home Depot, one of the largest retailers in the US, is expecting its yearly sales to drop for the first time since 2009. Read more about what’s driving people to abandon their measuring tapes and hammers.



Pop quiz: How much money would put you in India’s 1%?

A. $175,000

B. $550,000

C. $906,000

D. $1.5 million



Find the answer in our report. Here’s a hint: The place with the highest super-rich entry point is Monaco, and that threshold is about 70 times higher than what it is in India.

Charted: Union membership in the US is nearing a 100-year low

For all the news surrounding new unionization efforts among Hollywood writers, Starbucks employees, Amazon warehouse workers, and, most recently, dancers at a Los Angeles strip club, the fact is that union membership in the US is at its lowest level since the Great Depression.

Surprising discoveries

There’s a whole catalog devoted to collective nouns. The words denote a group of individuals—think “murder of crows” etc.—and no one really has a say over which words are correct.



Japan’s famous vending machine culture was superpowered by covid. T-shirts, fortu netelling slips, and neckties can all be yours with the touch of a button.

The global temperature is expected to breach 1.5°C of warming sometime in the next five years. Though the threshold will be broken temporarily, it’ll still be uncharted territory.



Salvador Dalí is the world’s most faked artist. His counterfeits are a huge market of fraudulent prints and inconsistent signatures.



Seaweed can help make a substitute for plastic. But not all bio materials aimed at replacing single-use plastics are causing more good than harm. Host Scott Nover and Quartz editor Sofia Lotto Persio explain in the latest episode of the Quartz Obsession podcast.



