Politics and E.coli at McDonald's, Tesla is back, American Airlines vs. Boeing: The week's most popular

McDonald’s is distancing itself from former President Donald Trump after his headline-grabbing stop at a Pennsylvania location, where he pretended to work during a closed event attended by pre-screened supporters.
Tesla (TSLA) stock was ralling Thursday after the company delivered earnings that largely surprised Wall Street and Elon Musk delivered a new round of optimistic forecasts.
The era of double-digit growth in the stock market may be coming to an end.
It’s about to get harder for banks to hold onto unsatisfied customers — and their money.
It has been a very busy year for food recalls in the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced several recalls over the past few months for everything from ice cream and waffles to fresh produce and even millions of pounds of deli meat.
Americans are on the move — and a new report shows where they’re headed and where they’re coming from.
9 / 22
McDonald’s is removing its Quarter Pounders from some locations following a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding an E. coli outbreak linked to the chain’s burgers.
Remember the buzz surrounding the HBO (WBD) documentary that claimed to have uncovered the true identity of Bitcoin’s mysterious creator, Satoshi Nakamoto? It appears that the person identified as Satoshi has now gone underground, reportedly driven into hiding by an onslaught of intrusive questions and concerns over potential threats.
12 / 22
McDonald’s distances itself from Donald Trump. Here are 7 times Trump dragged big brands into politics
Donald Trump is nothing if not a showman. That was on full display this weekend when Trump, as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz put it, was “cosplaying” as a McDonalds worker in Pennsylvania.
Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook doesn’t seem to be too worried about the iPhone maker’s late start on artificial intelligence.
It’s been months since Walmart (WMT) said it would require corporate employees to relocate to its headquarters in Arkansas or risk losing their jobs — but that decision is now pushing some executives to resign.
A satellite manufactured by beleaguered aerospace firm Boeing (BA) has blown up after experiencing “an anomaly,” according to its operator.
Sam’s Club has transformed its Grapevine, Texas location into a high-tech haven featuring a pizza robot that cranks out 100 pies an hour.
Not all cars can be heart-stoppingly exciting. For 99 percent of the population, a car is just something to get folks from Point A to Point B, and there’s nothing really wrong with that... if you like dull and boring cars. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of them out there, and that’s what has led me to my question from last week.
Some used car prices are going down slowly and supply chain disruptions are abating, but buying a new car is still a headache. At least that’s the case for those looking to buy popular cars like the Toyota Rav4 or full size trucks from Ford, Chevy and Ram. But, certain other cars are just sitting on dealer lots, and savvy buyers can use this to their advantage in some cases, as Car and Driver reports.