How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Politics and E.coli at McDonald's, Tesla is back, American Airlines vs. Boeing: The week's most popular

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

Politics and E.coli at McDonald's, Tesla is back, American Airlines vs. Boeing: The week's most popular

Plus, Goldman Sachs says the stock market party is over

ByQuartz Staff
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Politics and E.coli at McDonald&#39;s, Tesla is back, American Airlines vs. Boeing: The week&#39;s most popular
Graphic: Images: Pool, Spencer Platt, Kmatta, Kevin Dietsch
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 22

McDonald’s is distancing itself from Donald Trump after a high-profile visit to the fryer

McDonald’s is distancing itself from Donald Trump after a high-profile visit to the fryer

Donald Trump, in a black apron, hands McDonald's fries to someone
Image: Pool (Getty Images)

McDonald’s is distancing itself from former President Donald Trump after his headline-grabbing stop at a Pennsylvania location, where he pretended to work during a closed event attended by pre-screened supporters.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 22

Tesla stock soars 20% thanks to an earnings beat and Elon Musk’s ‘best guesses’

Tesla stock soars 20% thanks to an earnings beat and Elon Musk’s ‘best guesses’

Tesla
Tesla
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

Tesla (TSLA) stock was ralling Thursday after the company delivered earnings that largely surprised Wall Street and Elon Musk delivered a new round of optimistic forecasts.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 22

The stock market party is over, Goldman Sachs says

The stock market party is over, Goldman Sachs says

Image for article titled Politics and E.coli at McDonald&#39;s, Tesla is back, American Airlines vs. Boeing: The week&#39;s most popular
Photo: Kmatta (Getty Images)

The era of double-digit growth in the stock market may be coming to an end.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 22

American Airlines is fed up with Boeing

American Airlines is fed up with Boeing

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom.
American Airlines CEO Robert Isom.
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

American Airlines (AAL) chief Robert Isom is tired of waiting for Boeing (BA) to get its act together.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 22

Banks are finally going to have to compete for your money

Banks are finally going to have to compete for your money

Image for article titled Politics and E.coli at McDonald&#39;s, Tesla is back, American Airlines vs. Boeing: The week&#39;s most popular
Photo: Uma Shankar Sharma (Getty Images)

It’s about to get harder for banks to hold onto unsatisfied customers — and their money.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 22

What’s with all the listeria in our food?

What’s with all the listeria in our food?

Customers shop in the deli meat aisle of a grocery store on October 17, 2024 in Miami, Florida.
Customers shop in the deli meat aisle of a grocery store on October 17, 2024 in Miami, Florida.
Image: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)

It has been a very busy year for food recalls in the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced several recalls over the past few months for everything from ice cream and waffles to fresh produce and even millions of pounds of deli meat.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 22

3 states that lost the most residents in America — and 3 states that gained the most

3 states that lost the most residents in America — and 3 states that gained the most

Construction workers build a multi-family complex in Texas.
Construction workers build a multi-family complex in Texas.
Photo: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle (Getty Images)

Americans are on the move — and a new report shows where they’re headed and where they’re coming from.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 22

McDonald’s Quarter Pounders are linked to an E-coli outbreak that hospitalized 10 and killed 1

McDonald’s Quarter Pounders are linked to an E-coli outbreak that hospitalized 10 and killed 1

Image for article titled Politics and E.coli at McDonald&#39;s, Tesla is back, American Airlines vs. Boeing: The week&#39;s most popular
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

McDonald’s is removing its Quarter Pounders from some locations following a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding an E. coli outbreak linked to the chain’s burgers.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 22

Amazon Prime now comes with a gas discount. Here’s how it works

Amazon Prime now comes with a gas discount. Here’s how it works

BP fuel station in New York, United States of America, on July 4th, 2024. (
BP fuel station in New York, United States of America, on July 4th, 2024. (
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Amazon (AMZN) subscribers pony up for Prime in exchange for free two-day shipping, discounts on services such as Grubhub, and access to films and TV shows on Prime Video. Now they can add gas savings to that list.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 22

The man named as Bitcoin’s creator in an HBO documentary has gone into hiding

The man named as Bitcoin’s creator in an HBO documentary has gone into hiding

Image for article titled Politics and E.coli at McDonald&#39;s, Tesla is back, American Airlines vs. Boeing: The week&#39;s most popular
Screenshot: Peter Todd’s X account (Other)

Remember the buzz surrounding the HBO (WBD) documentary that claimed to have uncovered the true identity of Bitcoin’s mysterious creator, Satoshi Nakamoto? It appears that the person identified as Satoshi has now gone underground, reportedly driven into hiding by an onslaught of intrusive questions and concerns over potential threats.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 22

McDonald’s distances itself from Donald Trump. Here are 7 times Trump dragged big brands into politics

McDonald’s distances itself from Donald Trump. Here are 7 times Trump dragged big brands into politics

Former President Donald Trump’s latest campaign stunt was pretending to work at McDonald’s.
Former President Donald Trump’s latest campaign stunt was pretending to work at McDonald’s.
Photo: Doug Mills-Pool (Getty Images)

Donald Trump is nothing if not a showman. That was on full display this weekend when Trump, as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz put it, was “cosplaying” as a McDonalds worker in Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 22

The 4 words Tim Cook uses to defend Apple’s late AI start

The 4 words Tim Cook uses to defend Apple’s late AI start

Tim Cook (in a green, short-sleeve button-down) clasps his hands together as he stands on stage
Apple CEO Tim Cook
Photo: Nic Coury (Getty Images)

Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook doesn’t seem to be too worried about the iPhone maker’s late start on artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 22

Walmart’s relocation mandate just sent a Sam’s Club executive rushing for the exit

Walmart’s relocation mandate just sent a Sam’s Club executive rushing for the exit

Shopping-cart-filled exterior of a Walmart store
Image: Editorial RF (Getty Images)

It’s been months since Walmart (WMT) said it would require corporate employees to relocate to its headquarters in Arkansas or risk losing their jobs — but that decision is now pushing some executives to resign.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 22

A Boeing-made satellite exploded in orbit and now there’s space junk everywhere

A Boeing-made satellite exploded in orbit and now there’s space junk everywhere

Intelsat’s 33e satellite
Intelsat’s 33e satellite
Photo: Intelsat (Getty Images)

A satellite manufactured by beleaguered aerospace firm Boeing (BA) has blown up after experiencing “an anomaly,” according to its operator.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 22

A look at the energy companies OpenAI’s Sam Altman is backing

A look at the energy companies OpenAI’s Sam Altman is backing

Sam Altman speaking into a CNBC microphone
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 11, 2023 in Sun Valley, Idaho.
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

This week, Google (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) both announced nuclear power agreements following a deal by Microsoft (MSFT) in September to purchase nuclear energy from Constellation Energy (CEG).

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 22

EY fired dozens of workers who took multiple online training classes at the same time

EY fired dozens of workers who took multiple online training classes at the same time

Image for article titled Politics and E.coli at McDonald&#39;s, Tesla is back, American Airlines vs. Boeing: The week&#39;s most popular
Photo: Matthias Balk (AP)

EY workers who thought they could multitask by taking multiple training courses at once were shocked to learn they’d violated company rules and were being fired.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 22

Elon Musk says Tesla will open ride-hailing to the public in two states next year

Elon Musk says Tesla will open ride-hailing to the public in two states next year

Tesla
Tesla
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Elon Musk on Wednesday said his company plans to soon roll out a ride-hailing service similar to Uber (UBER) in two states friendly to self-driving cars.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 22

Sam’s Club has a new AI-powered store with a pizza robot slinging 100 pies an hour

Sam’s Club has a new AI-powered store with a pizza robot slinging 100 pies an hour

Image for article titled Politics and E.coli at McDonald&#39;s, Tesla is back, American Airlines vs. Boeing: The week&#39;s most popular
Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Sam’s Club has transformed its Grapevine, Texas location into a high-tech haven featuring a pizza robot that cranks out 100 pies an hour.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 22

20 of the most boring cars ever made

20 of the most boring cars ever made

Image for article titled Politics and E.coli at McDonald&#39;s, Tesla is back, American Airlines vs. Boeing: The week&#39;s most popular
Photo: Nissan

Not all cars can be heart-stoppingly exciting. For 99 percent of the population, a car is just something to get folks from Point A to Point B, and there’s nothing really wrong with that... if you like dull and boring cars. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of them out there, and that’s what has led me to my question from last week.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 22

10 new cars that sit on dealer lots the longest

10 new cars that sit on dealer lots the longest

Image for article titled Politics and E.coli at McDonald&#39;s, Tesla is back, American Airlines vs. Boeing: The week&#39;s most popular
Photo: Krisztian Bocsi (Getty Images)

Some used car prices are going down slowly and supply chain disruptions are abating, but buying a new car is still a headache. At least that’s the case for those looking to buy popular cars like the Toyota Rav4 or full size trucks from Ford, Chevy and Ram. But, certain other cars are just sitting on dealer lots, and savvy buyers can use this to their advantage in some cases, as Car and Driver reports. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

22 / 22