G7 leaders met in Japan to regulate AI. The talks will focus on intellectual property protections, disinformation, and governing the tech. Meanwhile, AI experts sounded more apocalyptic alarm s.



Foxconn is raising pay and bonuses. The changes affect new workers at its major Zhengzhou plant as the Apple supplier anticipates a ramping up of production for iPhone 15.

Jamie Dimon and Elon Musk are headed to China. The JPMorgan chief is there for an annual summit, while Musk met with foreign ministers to discuss tighter economic ties with the US, China being one of Tesla’s most important markets.

The US is reconsidering nearly $1 billion in aid for Uganda. It’s in retaliation for the African country’s anti-LGBT law that criminalizes same-sex relationships, some with death.

Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema has a new deal with NBCUniversal. The streamer’s premium services cost only $12 a year in India—way less than Netflix’s $94.

Foreign tech is powering China’s homegrown plane

At least $70 billion: Investment China has made in its C919 airplane since 2007

State-backed agencies have hailed the aircraft as one that’ll compete directly with Airbus and Boeing. But core parts of the C919—including its engine, tires, and in-flight entertainment—are sourced from the US and European countries, thanks to the very Airbus-Boeing duopoly China is trying to dismantle.

Read more about the C919’s maiden flight and what it means for global aviation.



The Turkish lira didn’t cheer on Erdoğan

Turkey’s currency had a bad day yesterday, slipping to a fresh low against the US dollar. The lira was reacting to the re-election of president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, whose fiscal policies have been unpopular .



Surprising discoveries

A restaurant in Taipei has a 100-person queue for a 14-legged dish. Order’s up, and it’s a giant isopod.

Blackjack players lost $1 billion at casinos on the Las Vegas Strip last year. That’s the second-highest loss on record.

Retailers are selling “Jensen Huang” jackets. The Nvidia CEO is giving black leather coats the Steve Jobs treatment.

Venice’s Grand Canal was dyed fluorescent green... Police are still in the dark about who did the tinting.

…and California’s red velvet cake is losing its color. It’s the first US state to ban food additives used in candies, cake mixes, and protein shakes.

